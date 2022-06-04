Pat Aldred and Becca Chance revealed the artists and performances that are part of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s 2022-23 season during the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday luncheon.
Aldred is AAA’s board chairman. Chance is the immediate past chairman.
Aldred said he believes this is one of the greatest seasons for the Arts Alliance.
“We hope you’re as excited as the board of directors about the incredible shows we have planned for the Temple Theater,” he said. “You won’t want to miss a single show.”
Chance also said the Arts Alliance is the only performing arts organization within a 90-mile radius. It serves Angelina County, as well as Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Jasper, Tyler, Polk, Trinity, Houston and Cherokee counties.
“Education is at the heart of what we do with the Angelina Arts Alliance,” she said. “We serve over 10,000 students each year through our school time and outreach programs.
“On average, between our Discovery Series and our Schooltime Series, we reach about 15,000 students each year,” Chance said. “We’re happy to provide these valuable services to the community that greatly improve the quality of life here in our region making Lufkin and Angelina County a great place to live, work and play.”
With all of its shows, the Arts Alliance serviced more than 30,000 individuals from across East Texas last year, she said.
“All of these programs are economic development in action helping to create a cultural destination in East Texas,” she said.
The Temple Theater Performing Arts Series kicks off on Sept. 3 with An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth.
Other performances during the season include ‘‘Anastasia’’ — the Broadway musical; ‘‘On Your Feet,’’ a musical that tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan; and Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
In addition, Lufkin’s Heritage Festival will feature ‘‘The Selena Experience,’’ a Selena tribute by Los Chicos Del 512.
And a new production of ‘‘Fiddler on the Roof’’ comes to the Temple Theater in March 2023. This show is not part of the subscription season.
The Discovery Series begins Sept. 18 with “The Adventure of The Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation,” a new twist on Aesop’s classic fable by Lightwire Theater.
Other performances will feature a circus, canines and mythical beasts.
Two touring productions are part of the Discovery Series-Plus: ‘‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’’ and ‘‘Madagascar — The Musical.’’
The Pines Presents Series opens Aug. 5 with a preseason show featuring Grammy-nominated Stray Cats founder and bassist Lee Rocker.
Other performances coming to downtown’s historic Pines Theater include Pam Tillis, Dailey & Vincent, the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Gene Watson. The Purple Xperience, sharing the music of Prince and The Revolution, is another add-on show.
“The Arts Alliance has the privilege of booking not only the performing arts but also the movies and rentals for this historic charmer, making it the heart of Lufkin’s flourishing downtown district,” Aldred said.
Season ticket subscribers have until June 24 to renew their seats, and enrollment for the new season ticket sales runs from July 8-22. Single-tickets for each show will go on sale Aug.1.
Tickets can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Temple Theater Performing Arts Series
An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
The season begins on Sept. 3 with award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, whose career spans film, television and the stage.
She won a Tony Award in 1999 for her performance in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” She also was nominated in 2004 for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked.”
Chenoweth won an Emmy Award in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” She was nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.”
Also in 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, “A Little Bit Wicked.’’ That first attempt as an author debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.
Chenoweth received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.
Southern Remedies Tour featuring The Squirrel Nut Zippers and Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Two New Orleans-based bands reunite on Oct. 20 for the Southern Remedies Tour 2022-23.
The Squirrel Nut Zippers’ music is a blend of Delta blues, gypsy jazz, 1930s-era swing, klezmer and other styles.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is New Orleans’ most celebrated modern brass band. The group has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including bebop jazz, funk and R&B/soul.
Breaking molds and charting a new musical course is what helped these two groups attain the highest level of success. The performances by these two critically acclaimed bands makes for a delightfully eclectic and entertaining evening, with two sets plus collaboration.
‘‘Anastasia’’ — the Broadway musical
Anastasia tells the story of a young woman’s quest to discover the mystery of her past.
The tale is set in the years between the twilight of the Russian Empire and the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat to help her find home, love and family.
The Nov. 20 show will feature opulent settings, dazzling costumes and a soaring score including two popular songs from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December.”
Nochebuena: Christmas Eve In Mexico featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar
This Dec. 3 concert features an all-star cast of music and dance, with the Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, presenting traditions and customs that people in Mexico celebrate during the Christmas season.
This show focuses on Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), where Mexican families attend midnight mass before returning home to a late-night feast that includes foods like bacalao, ham, turkey, tamales and mole, with ponche to drink and lots of music.
In Mexico, Christmas is a season of related celebrations, representing a blend of indigenous culture, Spanish heritage and influences from other cultures.
Pink Martini
Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America.
Pink Martini will make its Lufkin debut on Jan. 20, 2023.
The band has played with more than 70 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Opera House, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.
The group has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide on Heinz Records, its own independent label.
‘‘On Your Feet’’
This musical is a true story about heart, heritage and two people who believe in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
The Jan. 31, 2023, performance will feature some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.’’
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
Ricky Skaggs has spent “a life full of music.”
He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the National Fiddler Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame. He has 15 Grammy Awards and more Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards than most artists can envision.
He and Kentucky Thunder will grace the Temple Theater stage on March 23, 2023, with songs from his long and illustrious career.
Skaggs continues to forge ahead with cross-cultural, genre-bending musical ideas and inspirations because he wants to share the music he loves with audiences across the country and around the world.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N Roll
Composer/lyricist Neil Berg shares the 50-year history of the phenomenon that changed the world forever. His tribute to five decades of rock ’n’ roll spans its birth in the 1940s through the MTV generation of the 1980s.
The April 15, 2023, show features a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as some incredible rock ’n’ roll artists to close out the season. Berg adds a narrative of little-known and surprising stories.
Special performances
Heritage Festival
Los Chicos del 512, in partnership with the city of Lufkin, will bring ‘‘The Selena Experience,’’ a mind-blowing Selena tribute to Lufkin’s Heritage Festival on Oct. 22.
‘‘Fiddler on the Roof’’
A new production of ‘‘Fiddler on the Roof’’ comes to the Temple Theater on March 6, 2023. This show is not part of the subscription season.
Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sherand the team behind ‘‘South Pacific,’’ ‘‘The King and I’’ and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play ‘‘Oslo,’’ bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
The heartwarming story features a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.
Discovery Series
The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen
The Discovery Series season begins on Sept. 18 with Lightwire Theater’s new twist on Aesop’s classic fable.
The story picks up 10 years down the road, where smart phones, video games and other modern day distractions create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences for Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare. Those distractions lead them into a new race and unexpected territory.
Now it’s up to Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare to come together despite their differences to find and save their children.
Mutts Gone Nuts!
Mutts Gone Nuts is a “comedy canine cabaret” for all ages featuring dogs that were in shelters before becoming showstoppers. Rescue dogs Rusty, Chico, Paco and others will dance, leap, balance on barrels, jump rope, walk a high wire and even say their prayers during the Oct. 16 performance.
When the dogs take a break, comedian-contortionist Jonathan Burns demonstrates a goofy, nerdy persona that’s elevated by his ability to fold his body in ways that would send most to the chiropractor — or emergency room.
In addition to Mutts Gone Nuts, there will be a “pet palooza” on the theater’s lawn, featuring adoptable pets from local facilities, a photo contest of your favorite pet and more.
‘‘Dragons And Mythical Beasts’’
Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this interactive show for all the family.
Brave heroes unveil myriad dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth on March 5, 2023. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin.
If you are brave enough, you can take your place among legendary heroes ... as long as you don’t wake the Dragon.
The show is from the creators of the London West End smash hit ‘‘Dinosaur World Live,’’ who bring spectacular puppets to life, don’t miss this brand new spell-binding adventure, live on stage!
Cirque Kalabante
Afrique en Cirque is a highly colorful creation featuring a handful of amazing acrobats and musicians performing their authentic choreography to the frantic rhythms of djembes and other native instruments of Guinea.
Yamoussa Bangoura, the company’s artistic director and founder, created Kalabanté Productions in 2007 to combine the diversity of traditional African arts with the virtuosity of the North American modern circus performance.
“We want the audience to feel at home when they’re watching us, regardless of the venue,’’ he said. The Lufkin show is set for May 21, 2023.
Kalabanté, meaning “child go-getter, ambitious, with exceptional courage” in the Susu language, carries a double mission: promoting the artistic cultures of African and humanitarian projects, while promoting cultural exchanges, between Canada and Guinea.
Discovery Series-Plus
‘‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’’
A new touring production of ‘‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’’ is coming to the Temple Theater on Dec. 12.
Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance and learn the true meaning of Christmas. The production features the music of Vince Guaraldi.
‘‘Madagascar — The Musical’’
The smash hit musical, based on the DreamWorks Animation movie, will close out the season in June 2023.
Audiences will get to watch as beloved characters Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
The Pines Presents
Lee Rocker
Grammy-nominated Stray Cats founder and bassist Lee Rocker is coming to Lufkin’s Pines Theater on Aug. 5. This preseason show is not part of The Pines Presents Series.
Rocker has been consistently touring, recording and performing around the globe since 1980.
He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it about and stands on it during his high-energy and fun concerts.
Gentri
Gentri, which is short for “The Gentlemen Trio,’’ is comprised of three dynamic tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. The trio, who are performing Sept. 17 in Lufkin, began pioneering its signature sound, which they call “cinematic pop,” in June 2014.
The music of Gentri is transfused with lush, epic orchestrations and rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.
Pam Tillis
As the child of country music legend Mel Tillis, Pam Tillis made her own way in the music business, eventually becoming a contemporary country star in the 1990s.
She is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, a three-time CMA award winner including the Female Vocalist of The Year, and been nominated multiple times for Grammy’s Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
Her Lufkin show is set for Oct. 27.
M5 Mexican Brass
Since its founding in 2005, M5 Mexican Brass has established itself as Latin America’s most successful Brass Quintet.
M5 concerts are unique musical-theatrical experiences that combine all styles of virtuosic chamber music and their showmanship and non-stop interaction with the audience. Their visit to Lufkin will be Nov. 12.
Dailey & Vincent
Dailey & Vincent have brought their multi-award winning American Music (bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music) to a national television audience on their show, ‘‘The Dailey & Vincent Show,’’ for the last four years.
The Grand Ole Opry members have stwo hows scheduled in Lufkin on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. They have won numerous Grammy and Dove awards,for their uniquely contagious and riveting music.
Davina & The Vagabonds
Davina & The Vagabonds have created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy shows, musical skills and sharp-dressed professionalism, and Davina Sowers’ commanding stage presence.
The jazz-blues band formed in 2006 and is based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota. Their Lufkin performance will be Jan. 28, 2023.
Glenn Miller Orchestra
The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful dance bandleaders in the Swing Era of the 1930s and ’40s.
With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the greatest bands of all time. It remains the most popular and sought-after big band in the world today. The band’s Lufkin performance will be Feb. 19, 2023.
Gene Watson
Gene Watson is recognized as one of country music’s best ballad singers. He’s coming to Lufkin on March 11, 2023.
Watson is considered a standard-bearer for honest, traditional country music, in the same league as country icons George Jones, Merle Haggard and Ray Price.
Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks,
Etta May is the winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic Of The Year’’ and headlines the all-female Southern Fried Chicks tour. She has performed her brand of clean-comedy on national TV shows and as a guest commentatoron “CBS Sunday Morning.” The tour will visit Lufkin on April 21, 2023.
The Purple Xperience
The Purple Xperience has been touring the country since its inception in 2011, bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences.
This five-piece group hails from Prince’s birthplace of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lufkin fans can experience the show on Feb. 11, 2023.
This add-on show is not part of The Pines Presents Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.