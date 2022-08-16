Bob Samford

Lufkin Economic Development Corporation director Bob Samford speaks about the Lufkin Forward project in his address at the First Friday Luncheon at Crown Colony Country Club in early December.

 Contributed

The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors approved an incentives package for a nitrile glove manufacturing facility to be constructed in Lufkin’s industrial park on state Highway 103 east.

Francis Innovation Operations (FIO) is a 40-year-old woman- and family-owned business that has operated in Texas and Louisiana. The Lufkin property will be home to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

