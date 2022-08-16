The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors approved an incentives package for a nitrile glove manufacturing facility to be constructed in Lufkin’s industrial park on state Highway 103 east.
Francis Innovation Operations (FIO) is a 40-year-old woman- and family-owned business that has operated in Texas and Louisiana. The Lufkin property will be home to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
The package was approved by the Lufkin City Council Tuesday night during its regular meeting.
Councilman Robert Shankle believes Samford has done an “awesome job” bringing different companies to the city and thanked him for his work, he said during the EDC meeting at noon.
In return for $4,000 per job, a 10-year, 100% tax abatement agreement and 10 acres of land in the industrial park, the company is expected to invest $30 million and hire 100 employees.
Councilman Trent Burfine asked how the city would make sure the company was complying with these guidelines. City manager Kevin Gee said it would have to report to the Lufkin EDC office regularly to receive the benefits. Mayor Mark Hicks pointed to Sterling, which did not meet its obligations, and how the city clawed back the incentives it gave.
“That’s the goal of the LEDC, is to find long-term generational jobs,” Lufkin EDC director Bob Samford said.
The city needs to have a diverse group of companies employing residents to protect residents from the job loss they faced in the previous decade. Well-paying jobs bring the quality of life up not only for Lufkin residents but across the region, Samford said.
And he believes FIO is the company to do this.
Lufkin has, however, had the ongoing battle of finding more space for the projects Samford is hoping to bring to the community. This facility will fit within the industrial park, and there are about 30 acres left which the city is working on dividing.
Samford expects to make an announcement about the city’s solution to finding space in the near future, he said.
“We are working on a project we really think could revolutionize the workforce in this part of the state that would allow us to compete with the Texas Triangle … ” Samford said. “This is a day that proves we can compete. We have the necessary things in Lufkin to win.”
Hicks is excited about the company's investment in Lufkin and said he it was a result of the quality of people in Lufkin and the positive atmosphere in the area. There were six other cities the business could have considered — which also had tax incentive programs — but the company chose Lufkin.
Councilman Rocky Thigpen thanked Samford for his hard work to bring FIO on board.
Nitrile gloves are used throughout the medical community and are widely used personal protection devices fighting any diseases, as was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the blue gloves often seen being used in doctors' offices and at the hospital.
And while prior to the 1980s they were almost entirely manufactured in the U.S., that changed, resulting in most of the gloves being manufactured in Asian countries, according to FIO.
However, these manufacturers also take advantage of workers who they pay low wages, according to the company. In January, the U.S. Customs Agency banned imports from YTY Industry Holdings, a Malaysian company, over suspected labor practices, CNBC reported at the time. This was the seventh ban on a Malaysian company.
Conversely, FOI's work has resulted in 25 patents with a priority for quality and safety and the company has promised to hire veterans where possible.
“These are good, quality people that have a proven background in manufacturing, 100% based in the USA and they’re a woman-owned and -operated company,” Samford said. “Everything looks really good for this facility to locate in our community.”
Protecting the environment is another area of economic development Samford keeps in mind when vetting companies, he said. FIO will prioritize being a safe and clean neighbor, following the lead of Gattefossé, which would neighbor their new manufacturing plant.
Lufkin was one of several locations the company considered moving to, and the process took eight to 10 months to complete.
This will be a good move not just for Lufkin, but for the region, Samford said, and credited the city’s foreign-trade zone and exceptional package for the company’s decision to expand into Lufkin.
“We chose Lufkin because of the central location, competitive economic incentives and unique opportunity to be located in a foreign-trade zone,” said executive vice president Jordan Schupbach. “Bob Samford and his team did an outstanding job of representing the city, and we are excited about being in Lufkin.”
