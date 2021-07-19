Lufkin Police identified Sunday morning’s shooting victim as Brooke Hooker, a 32-year-old woman from Lufkin.
Officers responded to a 5:10 a.m. call about a female gunshot victim in the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle, according to Sunday’s press release by Jessica Pebsworth, the Lufkin communications director.
Paramedics found Hooker in her bedroom and transported her by ambulance to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a Monday press release. Hooker’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of the shooting, told police it was an accident.
The investigation is still under investigation, according to the release.
