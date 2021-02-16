The closure of some city offices and services will continue into Wednesday and possibly even Thursday due to a second winter storm expected to arrive around midnight and bring more freezing precipitation, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
"We have first responders working around the clock, including dispatchers sleeping at the police department, street crews out throughout the night, convention center staff on 12-hour shifts and the director sleeping when he can in his office — not a complaining word," said city manager Bruce Green "We couldn't be prouder. Also, we're thankful for outreach to these employees from our Lowe's manager, Olive Garden, Logan's, Be Blessed Barbecue, and perhaps others. We have a great community, and the greatness is magnified in crisis."
The following cancellations and closures will remain in effect:
- Kurth Memorial Library, Lufkin Municipal Court, Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, Lufkin Parks & Recreation and Ellen Trout Zoo will be closed. The city will notify the public as soon as weather conditions allow for their reopening.
- Though city hall will not be open to the public tomorrow, staff will be available in most departments by 10 a.m. to answer citizens’ phone calls and emails.
- The Pitser Garrison Convention Center will remain open as a cold-weather shelter for those without power through at least Thursday. It housed about 30 guests as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Citizens need not call ahead to stay at the shelter, and COVID-19 screening questions will be asked upon arrival. The city asks that everyone wear a mask. A shelter curfew will be enacted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Public safety offices (police and fire) will remain open as usual. Non-essential workers are urged to stay off the roadways.
- Public works departments will remain on call for any issues that arise.
- Solid waste has been unable to perform trash pickup so far this week due to road conditions. Conditions do not look favorable for the next two days either, but they will get to customers’ trash bin as soon as the weather allows them to do so.
