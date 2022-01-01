In Angelina County, rarely does a week go by without a report of — or an arrest made for — some form of sex crime or family violence assault. And sometimes the same individuals are charged with both.
When I first moved to Lufkin from Provo, Utah, I came in with some trepidation. As any smart traveler will, I looked into the area’s crime rate, I read The Lufkin Daily News police reports, and I watched the video of the woman who stole the police cruiser.
Needless to say, I wondered what the heck I was getting myself into.
My mom taught me at a young age to: watch people in store windows to make sure I wasn’t being followed, not make eye contact with men in public (they may take it as an invitation), walk with my keys between my fingers, and call her on my way home from work — or at least pretend to.
And for the several years I spent flitting between every state west of Colorado and some wonderful months in Europe, it worked. Mostly.
I’ll never forget the day when I was on my way home from working at a Flagstaff candy store and a man walking ahead of me on the street turned around and started throwing punches. I was with a friend and we ran. I’m still not entirely sure of his problem or his goal.
Thankfully, all my scary chance encounters happened with strangers, and I escaped relatively unscathed.
But the last almost four years have definitely changed my perspective on what these crimes truly look like. I’m only slightly nervous to walk outside at night anymore. Encounters with violent strangers happen, for sure, but they’re nowhere near as common as the number of crimes people commit against their friends and families.
In 2021, there were 134 days in which The Lufkin Daily News reported one or more instances of assault/family violence and 51 days in which it reported at least one sex crime.
If you speak to any professional in this field, and there are many in Lufkin, they will tell you just how frequently sex crimes are committed by people who we know and, oftentimes, who we love.
Abuse doesn’t typically start when the abuser hits the victim; it starts when they make the person so financially dependent on them that they can’t leave. It starts when they begin gaslighting you, when they hit the wall beside your head, when they threaten the things or people you love.
Those scary stories about women being raped in the woods while out on the run, while true, are nowhere nearly as common as a child coming home to their rapist after school every day.
I learned in 2020 just how powerful keeping a topic in the news can be. Daily write-ups on the COVID-19 pandemic kept the issue at the forefront of this community’s mind, whether the community liked it or not. Yes, I kept all your hate mail. Sometimes I need it to knock my ego down a notch.
But I saw what regular, in-your-face coverage can do. It made people talk. It made people ask questions. And it made people want to see a change.
I want to see a change in this community. Sex offenders should not be comfortable here. Abusers should be nervous when their faces show up in the newspaper.
So I will be working my tail end off to make sure I highlight as many cases as I come across. The paper will be running a regular tally on the number of sexual and family assaults reported this year. I hope it bugs you as much as the number of those infected with the coronavirus does.
I also hope the community will assist me and let me know when I miss something, because I will — I’m human. But I want to hear from you.
And I hope the community will back the survivors. They come from all ages, races, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds and they need to know there are a lot more of us than there are abusers.
