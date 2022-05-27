A truck tractor semi-trailer carrying lumber overturned and spilled its load into the roadway during a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59 north Friday morning, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.
Contributed
A Lufkin motorist was flown to a Tyler hospital for treatment and two others were taken to a Lufkin hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on U.S. Highway 59, just north of Lufkin, Friday morning, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reshunte Earl, 29, was taken to UT Tyler while two passengers of another vehicle were taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center after the accident.
Around 7:30 a.m., a 1997 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer carrying plywood was traveling north while a 2013 Hyundai car driven by Earl and a 2017 Nissan car behind it were traveling south, the report states.
“It is reported that the driver of the Hyundai lost control of the vehicle when they observed some debris in the roadway, causing it to travel into the oncoming lane,” the report states.
The truck tractor took evasive action to the left to avoid a collision, however, the Hyundai took evasive back to the right, at which point the two vehicles collided in the center turn lane, according to the report.
The truck tractor’s load spilled onto the roadway and struck the Nissan passenger car before traveling into the east ditch and overturning, the report states.
The driver of the truck tractor, 31-year-old Jose Limon, of Nacogdoches, was not injured. Two passengers in the truck were transported to Woodland Heights, according to the report.
The driver of the Nissan, 48-year-old Taira Coutee of Lufkin, was not injured, the report states.
All lanes of Highway 59 were temporarily blocked by the crash.
There is no additional information available at this time.
