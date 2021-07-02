The end of the road is near for Lufkin Fire Department’s response to EMS calls outside city limits.
Due to long response times and a financial deficit for EMS services, the city of Lufkin is recommending Angelina County assume responsibility for emergency medical services outside city limits starting in January 2022, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city.
With the Lufkin Fire Department currently servicing all EMS calls in the county, it takes paramedics 30 minutes to reach Zavalla from the closest fire station in Lufkin, the release states.
In a cardiac arrest, 30 minutes is six times the required response window of five minutes for resuscitation, Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody said.
“In my 27-year career, I’ve never seen a cardiac arrest successfully resuscitated in Zavalla or anywhere south of Huntington,” he said. “Those calls are survivable if Angelina County had an ambulance service with stations strategically placed throughout the county.”
Lengthy response times and a financial deficit for EMS services are the primary reasons for the city’s recommendation, city manager Bruce Green said.
Lufkin Fire/EMS expenditures in 2020 were $5,656,337 and the city collected revenues of approximately $2,258,239, creating a deficit that “imperils the sustainability of emergency medical services in the city and county,” according to a frequently asked questions document included in the city’s notice to the county.
But while growing deficits are a reality, the city’s first concern is that it can take paramedics 45-50 minutes to reach the county’s outermost edges, the release states.
“Our paramedics and emergency medical technicians provide excellent care once they arrive on a scene, but, due solely to the distance, it is not infrequent that one of our ambulances arrives on a scene where a patient should already have been at a hospital,” Green said.
The city believes that if Angelina County opts to contract with a private ambulance service with locations throughout the county, residents would benefit not only in cardiac arrests but also in trauma calls, according to the release. On trauma calls, the standard of care is the “Golden Hour,” a one-hour window for a patient to receive definitive medical care before suffering a severe outcome.
“In the case of a bad wreck in Zavalla, the ‘Golden Hour’ is taken up in response time alone,” Moody said. “That means before we even figure in extricating and stabilizing someone for transport, their hour is up. Whereas if the county had an ambulance and extrication team down there, the person is going to have a much better outcome.”
Another issue city officials cited is adequate coverage for Lufkin residents. The National Fire Protection Association recommends a city the size of Lufkin, with approximately 40,000 residents, have a 21-person staffing minimum, the release states. The Lufkin Fire Department operates with a minimum of 19 people to serve the city and the county, or roughly 100,000 residents, Moody said.
“The county has grown to such a size that with the manpower we have, we are not able to provide coverage for the county and the city at the same time without greatly increasing the number of personnel in the department,” he said.
When the fire department responds to the south end of the county for EMS, it can take two and a half hours before it is available for another call, frequently creating situations where there is not enough manpower to safely respond to structure fires in Lufkin, Moody said.
“For that two and a half hours, the engine at that fire station has no firefighters. The people on the ambulance are the firefighters on the engine. We have no reserve force.”
Another option for the county would be to establish an emergency services district, as nearly 100 counties across the state, including Sabine, Houston, Rusk, Jasper, Tyler and Smith counties, have already done, the release states.
The recommendation will be brought before Lufkin City Council on Aug. 3, but Green said he wants to give the county and its cities advance notice to allow them time to establish a plan.
“By providing advanced notice, the county will have plenty of time to arrange emergency medical services through a private company or to establish an Emergency Services District to provide services throughout the county,” Green said.
The city said it will work with Angelina County to ensure a smooth transition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.