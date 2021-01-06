The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Wednesday afternoon for Central Nacogdoches and western Angelina County that will last until 4:45 p.m.
Doppler weather radar has tracked strong thunderstorms in a line from eight miles southwest of Pollok to Apple Springs, and from to seven miles southeast of Groveton moving at 50 mph. These storms may intensify, the statement read.
Earlier on Wednesday, the NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for Angelina County among other East Texas counties.
The outlook states a cold front will push through Arkansas, Louisiana, East Texas and southeast Oklahoma increasing showers and thunderstorm activity, with the rain becoming heavy at times.
Flooding and flash flooding are possible and late afternoon strong storms could bring gusty winds near 40 mph on Wednesday, according to the outlook.
A winter weather scenario could unfold on Sunday night into Monday and some areas may see light snow overnight, the report read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.