The Angelina Arts Alliance has received a $15,000 grant from The Moody Foundation.The grant will support the alliance’s Discovery Series programs, which begin in January 2022.
The Discovery Series will offer four family friendly, educational and fun programs at a reduced ticket rate at $6 for children and $11 for adults. These programs offer local families the opportunity to attend programs that are not available anywhere else in the region at an affordable price. Grant funding enables the arts alliance to keep ticket prices low so that the programs are accessible to more people.
“We are beyond grateful to The Moody Foundation for their generous support of our mission to provide access to the arts for everyone in our community,’’ said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. ‘‘Our Discovery Series programs deliver fun and educational ways for families to experience live performing arts at an affordable ticket price. We can’t wait to see local families at the Temple Theater beginning in January,”
The Discovery Series kicks off at 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022, at the Temple Theater with Popovich Comedy Pet Theater.
Other 2022 performances include Bella Gaia (Beautiful Earth) on March 6, The Underwater Bubble Show on April 3, and Madagascar the Musical on June 12. All performances are weekend matinees; starting times vary.
Based in Galveston, The Moody Foundation was established by W.L. Moody Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody in 1942 to share their good fortune and make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Since then, the Moody Foundation has made more than $1.5 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured and inspired generations of Texans.
The Angelina Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 21st year of presenting world-renowned performing arts in Lufkin.
