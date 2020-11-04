A Lufkin woman was flown to a Tyler hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Ellen Trout Drive.
A minivan attempted to cross Sayers Street northbound into the path of a Honda Accord that was eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive around 7:35 a.m., according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
The woman, who has not been identified, was sitting in the backseat of the passenger side of the minivan when it was struck on the driver's side. It appears she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected on impact, the release states.
The road was temporarily shut down so a medical helicopter could land at the scene. Her condition has not been released.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to local hospital to be checked, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the release states.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is the third wreck to occur in the area in a little over a month. On Oct. 1, a Hyundai Sonata attempted to cross the intersection of Sayers Street at Ellen Trout Drive into the eastbound path of a Toyota 4Runner.
A Lufkin woman was flown to Tyler and four other patients were taken to local hospitals after the accident.
On Oct. 8, a Louisiana woman died in a wreck on Loop 287 in front of Ellen Trout Zoo after she turned into traffic coming off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, failing to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler, according to Lufkin police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.