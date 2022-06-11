The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between May 11-17.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Lufkin Travel Plaza, 4110 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 11
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 24
Reasons for violations: four priority items noted, management must be knowledgeable on food-borne illness risk-causing factors; no policy or individual written agreements between employer and staff, sign given to manager and he will post; no soap located at the hand sinks located in the back; no kit on site to properly respond to an event; manager left mid-inspection, a food manager is required to be on site at all times; no food manager certification posted; no certifications on site for review, every employee is required to obtain a food handler’s card within 30 days of hire, certifications must be maintained on site for review with a scheduled of employees for comparison; common name of the food not observed on frozen meats in the reach-in cooler; deli employees must have knowledge on when to change gloves, all the employees observed changing tasks but never changing gloves or washing hands, strong verbal guidance given to manager, in-service needed on proper glove usage or have the staff complete another food handler certification course; briskets observed sitting in water at the second bay of the three-compartment sink with no running water, instructed manager of thawing requirements and water was turned on; no dates observed on the deli express sandwiches, follow the manufacturer’s guidance and date the food when removed from the frozen state, all sandwiches were discarded, some had future dates (more than the allowed time), old dates and no date; Hunt Brothers pizza not properly marked with time stamps, food was held under 135F, food only out 15 minutes per cook, time stamps placed on the pizza; no thermometer observed in the hot-holding display unit; general clean needed at fountain machine station, inside the cabinets and cabinets doors observed dirty; both ice machines observed dirty with build up; clean the microwave out front, observed dirty with a lot of build up; hand sinks must not be used for storage, the only sink in the prep room was completely blocked and being used for storage, manager moved items, the other two sinks in the back storage also were being used for storage; clean around the dumpster area; no lids on the dumpster, contact the city of Lufkin to have replaced, once replaced, keep closed; no trash can was observed conveniently located next to the hand sink; no towels observed at the hand sinks, disposable towel required to turn off the water; personal drinks, purses and keys must not be stored on active prep tables, designated location required, a location is available for staff, they just aren’t using it; general clean needed in back storage area, syrups and debris on the floor; no permit posted
———
Moe’s No. 21023, 1920 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 11
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: replace rusted shelving at the drying station for the utensils
———
Pilot Travel Center No. 1023, 1920 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 11
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: very clean, great job, keep up the good work
———
Courtyard by Marriot, 2130 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 16
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 14
Reasons for violations: a certified food manager’s card must be posted by the health permit, certification not posted, management posted at exit; the ice scoop was observed stored in a dirty container, removed and cleaned; repairs needed at the drawer cooler under the grill, the ambient temp states 37, but foods only being maintained at 47, two sausage patties were discarded, the drawer to the far left is maintaining, the middle and far right are not; repairs needed on the mechanical warewashing machine, the door does not close without pushing the panel in, missing the tracks on the back; hand sink next to the walk-in cooler observed to have very low pressure, water barely comes out, work order placed; no air gap observed at the ice machine drain line, the pipe was directly in the floor drain; trash can needed at all designated hand-washing sinks, none observed at two sinks; damaged tiles along the wall in the kitchen observed, work order placed; replace water-damaged ceiling tiles; ceiling tiles in the prep areas must be vinyl coated, repair damaged FRP behind the three-compartment sink, the paneling is coming off the wall, you may have some sort a facility issues on this side of the building, the ceiling tiles and wall in that area are being affected by water from somewhere; ceiling observed damaged in the food prep area, tiles grid, tiles and AC vents are not fully touching, seal all holes or make repairs; lighting observed at the warewashing machine to only have 11.6 foot candle of light, the light appears to have only 1 of the 3 bulbs working, work order placed; overall general cleanliness is great, but the AC vent and the surrounding ceiling tiles should be maintained in a clean manner, a black buildup was observed with a lot of lint
General comment: the air conditioner appears to not be working in the kitchen/prep area, during no preparation or cooking the room was very warm, consider making repairs or call a technician to look at the system
———
Sonic Drive In No. 5297, 407 U.S. Highway 69 north, Huntington
Date of inspection: May 17
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: shelving in the reach-in coolers and at dry storage observed damaged and chipping paint, repair or replacement needed to prevent a possible physical contamination; repair damaged base tiles by the three-compartment sink; repair damaged ceiling grid and tiles above the cup and ice cream machine; men’s restroom door must self-close; seal holes at the ceiling where the fountain machine lines come in; repair the lighting in the back by the bread, not working, light meter used and light intensity observed at 13 foot candles, increase to 20 foot candles
General comment: walk-in cooler due to be repaired, work order observed, overall general cleanliness and food-handling is good, keep up the good work.
———
Little Boot’s Grocery, 101 U.S. Highway 69 south, Huntington
Date of inspection: May 17
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: no kit on site to properly respond to an event; only one food handler’s card on site for review, all others expired, certifications must be maintained; pecans from the UPC shall not be offered for sale, they had no labeling and did not come from a licensed facility, pecans removed; two small coolers observed at the fountain station to have an ambient temp of 50F, probe thermometer used to verify food temperature, hot pocket and deli express sandwich observed to be holding at 50.5 F, all food was removed from the cooler and discarded; work order needs to be placed on the two coolers hold 50F, equipment must be adequate to maintain the products temperature at 41F or below; general clean of the storage shelving needed, buildup observed; replace water-damaged ceiling tiles; replace missing ceiling tiles; increase weather strip at both entrances, daylight observed coming from the bottom of both doors; no disposable towels observed at the designated hand washing sink; general clean needed under fountain station to remove spilled syrups
General comment: monitor dry goods expiration dates, several expired food items pulled from the shelf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.