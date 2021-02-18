Hundreds of vehicles lined downtown Lufkin streets Thursday waiting for a chance at free water offered by the city of Lufkin and Brookshire Brothers at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The partnership prepared water for 700 homes, assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. Dressed as warmly as possible, volunteers, including city personnel and children, passed out two cases of water bottles per household in each vehicle.
“Since we started, it hasn’t stopped,” Arnold said. “But it's just obviously people who need it. People are very grateful and so when times are tough it’s just nice to be able to do something.”
Shortages have been reported throughout town and water, gas and food stocks across the city have run dry. Arnold acknowledged this but said the one thing Lufkin isn’t running short on is the willingness to care for its neighbors.
“There’s not a shortage of people wanting to help or people looking out for each other,” he said. “There’s not anything this community doesn’t do well, one thing it does well is taking care of each other.”
He pointed to the countless volunteers unloading pallets of water, speaking to and laughing with the families there to pick up supplies. He also pointed to the cars he’s learned of that were picking up water for their neighbors.
Chris Gallagher sat in his large van with a few members of his family for about an hour waiting to receive water. He has five children, including a 2-month-old baby, and the lack of water at the house has been an issue, he said.
“We have drinking water for a baby, a 2-month old,” he said. “So we have drinking water to make her formula. But the rest of the kids, the middle age kids, don’t know what’s happening, so they’re like, ‘Why can’t we flush the toilet?’”
The family was lucky because they hadn’t lost power yet, he said.
Jerome Gardner is a lifelong Lufkin resident. He was walking back home with a small case of water jugs and planned to pick up his car so he could get a bit more water for his family, he said.
He’d been able to find gas in a smaller gas station, he said. That was his first stop of the day.
“To tell you the truth, we’ve handled all this pretty well,” he said. “It’s the first storm that we’ve really had a bad, bad storm. This is the worst one we’ve had in East Texas.”
He recommended those who aren’t used to the weather to stay in. They lost power for a short while twice, he said. But he and his family have done well, including his dogs, which he made sure were in his house to stay warm, he said.
“Everything is going well right now,” he said. “You’ve got to know how to maintain order to make something happen in this kind of predicament.”
Arnold recommended those who want to help the community get through this first look after their neighbors. Check on those closest to home and report any issues to the city, he said.
“If we could have eyes and ears out in the community we have the people who can come help,” he said. “We just need to know you need help.”
And Lufkin is still under a boil-water notice.
“We realize it is difficult to boil water without power,” Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin, said. “That is why we will continue to have water drives as supply allows. (Thursday’s) drives were coordinated through Brookshire Brothers. The city and county have both put in requests from the state for water to be sent to our area. We don’t know if or when that need will be met, but we will keep you aware of water-drive opportunities as they arise.”
