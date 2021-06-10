Lufkin police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Officers were called to a local hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg, the release states.
he man told officers he was leaving MB Food Store around 11 to 11:30 a.m. when he heard someone say “hey.” He said he turned around to see a black male wearing a gray hoodie and that the man then shot him, according to the release.
The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He is not being cooperative with the ongoing investigation, the release states.
In a separate incident 30 minutes later, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of O’Quinn Avenue to a report of a disturbance in which a man shot another man’s car.
The victim said he went to the home of 40-year-old Kareem Abdul Jabbar Mark to stop a disturbance between Mark and Mark’s girlfriend, according to the release. The victim said he did so at the request of his own girlfriend, who is Mark’s girlfriend’s sister.
The victim said he tried to separate Mark and Mark’s girlfriend. He said that is when Mark became angry at him and pulled out a revolver, the release states. He said they struggled over the gun.
He said he then left the home but as he was driving away, Mark fired two rounds at his car, causing damage.
More than three hours later, officers were called to a free-standing emergency room to a report of a man who had been shot in the leg, who was later identified as Mark.
Initially, Mark told officers a story about being wounded in a drive-by shooting 30 minutes earlier, the release states.
He eventually admitted to being involved in the incident on O’Quinn Avenue and said he accidentally shot himself in the leg during the struggle over the gun. He also admitted to shooting at the victim’s car.
The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.