Domestic violence does not discriminate.
It occurs in our neighborhoods, workplaces and families, impacting millions each year. People of any race, age, gender, sexuality, religion, education level, or economic status can be a victim — or perpetrator.
That includes behaviors that physically harm, intimidate, manipulate or control a partner, or otherwise force them to behave in ways they don’t want to, including through physical violence, threats, emotional abuse or financial control.
Locally, the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas works daily — as they have for more than 40 years — to raise awareness about domestic violence in our community. The center is a member of the Texas Council on Family Violence, the only 501©(3) nonprofit coalition in Texas dedicated solely to creating safer communities and freedom from family violence. Profits generated from thrift stores in Lufkin and Nacogdoches help support the organization.
The center offers emergency shelters in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Crockett for victims of domestic violence, providing:
■ Transitional housing for those in need of a place to stay.
■ Economic stability programs to help families get back on their feet.
■ Child, personal and legal advocacy for those needing representation.
A national Day of Unity was first observed in October 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims.
Domestic violence is knowable, predictable and preventable. And yet, we continue to underestimate its reach and devastation.
Law enforcement agencies recognize that a person who batters a partner today may be a murderer tomorrow. And there’s another critical distinction most fail to realize: Domestic violence can be between two people who are in a relationship that goes bad — they don’t have to be married or have lived together.
But while progress has been made in reducing domestic violence since 1989, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. That equates to more than 10 million victims annually.
Statistics compiled by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence paint a disturbing picture:
■ 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by a domestic partner.
■ 1 in 7 women and 1 in 25 men have been injured by a domestic partner.
■ 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g. beating, burning, strangling) by a domestic partner in their lifetime.
■ On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.
■ The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.
■ Domestic partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.
■ Women between the ages of 18 and 24 are most commonly abused by a domestic partner.
■ 19% of domestic violence involves a weapon.
■ Only 34% of people who are injured by domestic partners receive medical care for their injuries.
■ 1 in 15 children are exposed to domestic partner violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.
■ Victims of domestic partner violence lose a total of 8 million days of paid work each year.
■ The cost of domestic partner violence exceeds $8.3 billion per year.
■ Between 21-60% of victims of domestic partner violence lose their jobs due to reasons stemming from the abuse.
Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security, thinking that none of those horrific situations could happen here. The unfortunate reality is that it’s rare a day goes by that there isn’t a report of family violence in our daily police blotter.
But it can be prevented. We all have the potential to make a difference and transform our community.
For those who still live in fear of an abusive partner or spouse, we urge you to speak up.
Tell a friend. Tell a family member. File a police report. Stop the cycle.
For more information, call the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 639-1681 or send a confidential text to (936) 552-9256. The phone number for the 24-hour crisis hotline is (800) 828-7233.
Or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233, text START to 88788, or chat with an advocate at thehotline.org.
