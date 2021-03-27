From time to time, I single out someone who has recently passed away and left a void in our community. I recently left out one whom I would like to bring to your attention.
Melita McCall was one of our city’s ambassadors who did not let a bicycle accident that left her in a wheelchair at an untimely period in her life slow her down.
She did not let her lack of mobility get in the way of her active mind. She used her handicap to help those less fortunate than her by bringing attention to and aiding those who were wheelchair-bound and less fortunate than you and me. She served on many disability panels and brought attention to those in need of assistance in her quiet, sensitive manner of communication.
Melita was a gifted and precious lady and she will be missed in our community. Thanks, Joe Havard, for giving me a nudge and remembering this special lady.
It also is hard to believe we have now spent one whole year in the belly of the coronavirus, and it is evident that we are restless and ready to “get back to normal.”
Please pace yourselves and continue to be cautious and protective of those you love and care for each and every day. Continue to respect the space of others, wear your mask in crowds and just take care of your families in every way possible. We are going to make it back.
Thanks to state Rep. Trent Ashby, his administrative assistant Linda Parker and state Sen. Robert Nichols for working to get our city and county a COVID-19 hub designation.
That designation ensured the vaccine would be made more available and in larger distribution numbers, and we are so very blessed to have these leaders representing us in East Texas. Our vaccinated numbers are growing steadily and the health district is becoming a customer-sensitive asset to our city and county.
Again, don’t relax yet — keep on protecting yourself and your families.
Adversity is one of the real-life tests in our lives and it has certainly revealed both positive and a few negative qualities in people we interface with on a daily basis. I have become a huge fan of several employees for the city of Lufkin and it has been a pleasure to get to know these people in a different atmosphere.
It’s easy to be cool and calm when everything is routine and predictable, but you place a little pressure on some people and you get to see what really makes them tick. City manager Bruce Green, assistant city managers Gerald Williamson and Jason Arnold, fire chief Jesse Moody, police chief David Thomas and city secretary Kara Andrepont all have performed well under tremendous pressure and in a glass fish bowl. They did an outstanding job of leading this city through COVID-19, as well as cold, wet miserable weather and resource shortages, and never bobbled.
Each one worked as a team for hours upon hours, never complained and withstood a bunch of second-guessing, but never buckled. It was extremely refreshing to visit with each one of them and realize they care about each employee, the city council and you as citizens.
Each one shined at what they did, smiled as they did their jobs, and kept this city moving safely forward without seeking attention or panicking. I pray each one of you will give them a big thank you as you see them out in the city.
My days as mayor of this great city are drawing to a close and it has been a privilege to serve. I love helping people, taking calls and solving problems, especially with the team that I mentioned above. We all care, and my prayer is that the next to serve have that same attitude and willingness to take time to care.
We have made it to Palm Sunday and Easter one more time. Please pause, give grateful thanks, and be aware that we have a God who loves and cares.
Take time this next week to show kindness to someone without being asked and please remember that a selfish heart only hurts you.
He is risen.
