The East Texas Food Bank will offer a drive-thru food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
The event is open to anyone while supplies last.
There are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted.
Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.
