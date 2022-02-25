Angelina College pitcher Mia Gilmore gets into her windup during a recent game. The Lady Roadrunners this weekend will host the Angelina Invite, a tournament featuring six teams from three different states.
Angelina College head coach Josh Barnes congratulates Tasha Pierce (13) for a homer during a recent game. The Lady Roadrunners this weekend will host the Angelina Invite, a tournament featuring six teams from three different states.
Angelina College’s Alyssa Collazo connects for a base hit during a recent game. The Lady Roadrunners this weekend will host the Angelina Invite, a tournament featuring six teams from three different states.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The Angelina College Lady Roadrunner team has gotten off to a torrid start to the 2022 season, blasting its way to a 13-3 record — with the last two losses occurring against the second-ranked team in the nation.
This weekend, the Lady ’Runners were set to host the Angelina Invite, a tournament featuring six teams from three states. However, that tournament was canceled due to weather conditions in the area.
The Lady Roadrunners had originally scheduled a doubleheader against Hill College for today, but it was later canceled.
AC’s ladies currently are second in the nation in homers with 38, with Bailey Frenzel leading the Lady ’Runners with seven. Haley Primrose and Madison Baker have rocked five homers each, and Leighton Landreth and Sara Mayes have bopped four bombs each.
Lace Tangianau leads the team in RBIs in with 15 in 15 games.
The team is ranked in the top 10 in other offensive categories, including overall batting average (.398), RBIs (113) and slugging percentage (.726, good enough for fourth in the nation).
The Lady ’Runners will next be in action on March 4 when the host Bossier Parish.
In baseball action, the Angelina College Roadrunners are scheduled to host Bossier Parish in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday before being moved back.
The Roadrunners (12-4, 3-1) are coming off a doubleheader sweep of Navarro in two games decided by identical 10-9 scores.
