COLLEGE STATION — The Stephen F. Austin track and field team wrapped up competition at the NCAA West Regional in College Station on Saturday, capping off a successful stretch of competition which saw five individuals and one relay team punch their tickets to Eugene, Oregon next month to compete in the NCAA Championship meet.
SFA’s contingent featured a total of 16 athletes competing in 20 total entries, and represented one of the largest contingents traveling to the NCAA championships in program history.
Three Lumberjack athletes got SFA off to a hot start on the opening day of competition, as Cord Neal, Izac Canchola and Branson Ellis all earned the right to advance in their respective events on Wednesday.
Neal finished fourth in the javelin with a distance of 69.99 meters (229-7), while Canchola took 12th with a mark of 65.10 meters (213-7). In the men’s pole vault, Branson Ellis had a stellar day, winning the event with a clearance of 5.45 meters (17-10.5) to earn his way to the championship.
In action on Thursday, pole vaulter Kaylee Bizzell added her name to the travel party for Eugene with a ninth place finish in the vault, clearing 4.17 meters (13-8.25).
Wrapping up competition on Saturday was freshman Auhmad Robinson, earning a berth in the men’s 400-meter dash with a school record time of 45.61 and a seventh-place finish in the event. Robinson then teamed up with Paul Martin, Muzzuri Mattar and Jeremiah Curry to run a blazing fast 3:04.13 in the 4x400-meter relay, good for a fifth place finish that earned them a spot in Eugene.
Olson heads SLC superlatives — The Southland Conference released its 2021 Outdoor Track and Field All-Conference awards this past week, highlighted by four superlative awards for the conference champion SFA track and field program and numerous All-Conference selections.
SFA director of track and field/cross country Phil Olson was named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year on both the men and women’s side, giving him a total of 29 such awards for his career, three of which came in the 2020-21 campaign.
Nissi Kabongo was named the Southland Freshman of the Year after capturing first-team honors in the high jump and second-team accolades in the 400-meter dash. Teammate Mathilde Coquillaud-Salomon brought home gold medals in both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles and a bronze in the high jump, and was named the SLC Women’s Newcomer of the Year as a result.
SFA student-athletes brought home a total of eight first-team accolades in Thursday’s release, six from individuals and two relays. First-team recipients were Kelsey Ramirez (1500 meters), Coquillaud-Salomon (110-meters & 400-meters hurdles), Kabongo (high jump), Branson Ellis (pole vault) and Trenton Bridges (hammer throw). The men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Paul Martin, Jeremiah Curry, Auhmad Robinson and Ashton Callahan took the top podium spot and first team honors in their race, while Martin, Robinson and Curry joined Muzuri Mattar in the 4x400-meter relay to earn first team honors.
The ’Jacks notched nine Southland Conference Second-Team honors, all of which came via individual efforts. Imani Nave (400 meters), Muzuri Mattar (400 meters) and LaSean Davis (800 meters) all earned second team accolades in the short distance events, while Paul Martin earned the accolade in the 110 meter hurdles and Kabongo in the 400m hurdles. Asani Hylton (high jump), Riley Floerke (pole vault), Bellodgia Roberson (discus throw) and Kevin Steward (discus throw) all earned Southland Conference Second Team accolades as well in their respective events.
Rounding out SFA’s podium finishers with third team honors were 10 more individuals. Coquillaud-Salomon (high jump), Hylton (long jump), Roberson (hammer throw) and Ramirez (1500 meters) all earned an additional All-Southland Conference accolade, while Brianna Nolen (880 meters), Rachel Taylor (3000-meter steeplechase), Kaylee Bizzell (pole vault), Cord Neal javelin), Avery Ellis-Byerly (heptathlon) and Noah Berney (decathlon) all received conference nods in their events.
