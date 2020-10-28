DIBOLL — Katherine Sage Temple Day Care has been providing families in the Diboll community with a low-cost option for childcare since 1971.
The day care opened as a nonprofit community-based center mostly to serve the families working for Temple-Inland. It is are a four-star Texas Rising Star center serving a majority of the community and beyond.
Director Chasity Archer has been with the day care since 1997, serving as a pre-K3 teacher for 15 years, an office manager for two years and as director since 2014.
“I love watching the children grow and become well-rounded individuals that give back to the community,” Archer said. “We have some children that are third generation, we’ve had mom and grandma. It is a true blessing to know that they went here and they care enough to bring their children here.”
They are currently licensed for 175 students. The total count took a nose dive during the pandemic, but it is on the rise again, Archer said.
“We do everything we can to give these kids a good, safe early learning childhood experience and learning environment,” Archer said.
The classrooms are set up in learning center play-based style with weekly themes and curriculum for each room.
“We usually have pretty good results when we send them off to kindergarten and they start really having to do school work,” Archer said. “Most of our kiddos are ready and pretty bright.”
They have nine classrooms servicing ages 6 weeks through 10 years old. With a staff of 19 strong right now, most have been with the day care for more than a decade, she said.
Elaine Brooks has worked for the center for about 28 years now. When asked what has kept her around for so long, she simply said: babies.
“I love babies,” Brooks said. “I like how we see them grow and change from infant to crawling to walking to cutting teeth, we get the whole nine yards. I just love it. We’re more like a family.”
Tammy Kleinik has worked with the 3-year-olds for around 15 years now.
“I love children,” Kleinik said. “They’re like my grandchildren. They’re a mess, but I love it.”
The class plays — coloring, PlayDough, mud, you name it. Kleinik said it is great to get to know the kids and their families.
Krystal Jimenez has been with the center for about a year and a half working with the preschool ages, and she said she loves getting to know the children.
“They all have their own personalities,” she said.
Some come for the whole day, and some come for the second half of the day after school lets out. The center provides transportation.
Their mornings are spent doing school subjects where the students learn their colors, alphabet, shapes, weather, days of the week and more. Then in the afternoon, after the students who attend school arrive, they play.
“Each (learning) center has a fine or a gross motor skill mixed in, but they also have art where they are free to color whatever they want or color in a coloring book or something like that,” Jimenez said.
All kinds of kids come to the center, and the center gets to give back to them throughout the year, she said.
“I really think this is an important place for the community,” Archer said.
“We provide transportation in the mornings, especially since COVID-19 and the different hours people are working. ... We try to help any way we can.”
Funds from United Way help the center keep costs down so they can be one of the most cost-effective centers in the region. That allows them also to offer a summer program and to take their students on all-expenses-paid field trips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.