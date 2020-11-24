Angelina Arts has unveiled its 2020-21 Schooltime Series “Growing and Learning Through the Arts” as part of its commitment to developing audiences and enriching the community.
Each season, Angelina Arts provides a diversity of performing arts experiences for students in grades pre-K through 12.
Given the current pandemic, this season looks different with digital offerings that can be streamed directly into classrooms. Each show has connections to school curricula and offers a unique opportunity for teachers to bring their subjects ‘‘to life’’ on stage in a way their students will never forget.
Study guides are available for most shows allowing teachers to integrate the arts into their lesson plans. The shows are imaginatively conceived, artistically produced and provide relevant, entertaining and enriching experiences for students.
Angelina Arts is working with local school districts and homeschool parents to deploy the digital access to each program at the appropriate time. Once deployed, teachers and parents will have unlimited access to the programs and related materials during the designated time period.
“We are committed to delivering high quality educational programs each and every year, Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said. ‘‘This year is different because schools are not able to go on field trips to attend live performances. So, we are bringing the arts to them in the safest way possible. These digital programs are full-length productions from the best theatrical companies available. We look forward to having students back at the Temple Theater and the Pines Theater again, once it is safe to do so.’’
■ ‘‘Charlotte’s Web,’’ Dec 14-18 (kindergarten-fifth)
‘‘Charlotte’s Web’’ is based on E.B. White’s loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte.
Wilbur has a problem: how to avoid winding up as pork chops. Charlotte, a fine writer and true friend, hits on a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman. She will create a “miracle.”
Spinning the words “Some Pig” in her web, Charlotte weaves a solution that not only makes Wilbur a prize pig but also ensures his place on the farm forever.
This treasured tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.
■ ‘‘Pete The Cat,’’ Jan 18-29 (pre-K-third)
For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Bides, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on earth.
But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second-grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.
Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus.
■ ‘‘The Snail and the Whale,’’ Feb 1-12 (pre-K-third)
Longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great, gray-blue humpback whale. Together they go on an amazing journey, told through live cello music and singing, storytelling and lots of laughs ... but when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him?
Join an adventurous young girl and her sea-faring father as they re-imagine the story of a tiny snail’s incredible trip around the world, inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved picture book.
■ ‘‘The Frog Bride,’’ David Gonzalez, Feb 15-26 (pre-K and up)
When a king sends his three sons to find their brides, two return with fair ladies. The last returns with ... a frog. ‘‘The Frog Bride’’ is a hip adaptation of a classic Russian tale.
Two outstanding musicians weave one of Prokofiev’s classics with an original jazz-funk score, as David performs every role against a backdrop of stunning live video projection and moving images by painter Wassily Kandinsky.
Filled with comic sparkle, The Frog Bride with David Gonzalez is a “ribbiting” coming-of-age story. Gonzalez, a critically acclaimed and award-winning artist, delivers the magic of storytelling.
■ ‘‘Jabari Dreams of Freedom,’’ March 1-12 (Grades 3 and up)
Ten-year-old Jabari loves to paint. And through these paintings and in his dreams, he escapes the reality of the turbulent world around him.
He meets young people from the Civil Rights Era, including Ruby Bridges and Claudette Colvin, who teach him to be fearless. He meets his hero, Barack Obama, as a 7-year-old boy on the eve of the assassination of MLK Jr.
Will Jabari learn and take these lessons back into his own life and heal his community? This play explores what it means to have courage in a world not everyone is safe.
■ ‘‘The Boy Who Could Sing Pictures,’’ David Gonzalez, March 15-26 (Grades 1-5)
A new production featuring two stories about empowering the voices of young people.
In the first story, ‘‘The Boy Who Could Sing Pictures,’’ adapted from Seymour Leichman’s book, we meet Luca, son of Bustelo-the-jester, who discovers that when he sings for people, spectacular pictures appear in the sky that reflect the truth of the world and people around him.
The adventure follows Luca through a summer-long tour of surprises and wonders, and reaches a climax with the command for a royal performance and a fateful encounter with the evil ministers who fear that Luca’s songs may reveal too much. Luca learns to trust his talents as he saves the day and the kingdom, too.
■ ‘‘Emil and The Detectives,’’ April 1-14 (Grades 3 and up)
Never underestimate the determination of a child. Young Emil catches a train to visit family, but something valuable is stolen and Emil ends up alone in the big city, lost and desperate. A group of quick-thinking and resourceful children rallies around. And the thief soon discovers Emil was not such an easy target.
Can a bunch of kids work together to uncover and outsmart the criminal? In Slingsby’s signature intimate theatrical style, the story is told by two skilled actors combining the thrilling intrigue of a classic caper with an evocative film noir design, complete with smoke and mirrors, miniature worlds and a cinematic score.
■ ‘‘The Girl Who Forgot to Sing Badly,’’ April 19-30 (Grades 2 and up)
Sometimes it takes a girl-sized human to solve an adult-sized problem.
Peggy O’Hegarty and her parents are packers. They squeeze fruit into tins, foxes into boxes, even bikes into brown paper bags. But one day, work stops working, and the jobs stop coming, and Peggy steps outside to find that winter has arrived, and everyone in her city gone.
Written by acclaimed playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer and with all the characters performed by the ingenious Louis Lovett, this tour de force performance takes the audience on an untamed adventure that crosses snowy land and wild seas.
As Peggy desperately tries to save the day, we learn about love, loss, the reassurance of goats, and the courage to sing gloriously on or off-key.
