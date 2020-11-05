November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and WIC is reminding East Texans to consider their health.
Angelina County has a 14% prevalence of diabetes, according to a study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program for 2020. Angelina joins about 50% of the rest of the state that leans toward the mid-10s of percentage while the rest of the state is under 10%.
The U.S. sits at 10.2% diagnosed diabetes percentage with 2.8% estimated undiagnosed.
When an individual comes to WIC or the health district, Wright said they like to ask what they know and what they would like to know.
"There is so much information now, especially health information, that is on the web that is frankly misinformation," Wright said. "We find out a lot of the things that they believe that maybe aren't medically sound."
They tend to find a lot of cultural stigmas and fear surrounding diabetes, which often causes people to not seek treatment like they should, she said.
"We know that prevention is the best way to manage diabetes," she said. "We are seeing more cases of what we call pre-diabetes, when the blood sugar is slightly elevated, but it's not to the point that they have a diagnosis of diabetes."
Catching pre-diabetes before it manifests can be incredibly beneficial. Wright said while diabetes is considered a disease, she prefers to call it a condition because it can be managed.
"You can have a higher quality of life with diabetes than without it because you're more focused on your health, your nutrition, keeping your doctors appointments, your overall wellness," Wright said. "You can have a very high quality of life, just as much as anyone that does not have diabetes, if you manage it well."
Wright shared a few tips for managing diabetes.
1. Watch what you're drinking.
2. Get educated on the food groups.
It is important for diabetics to understand which food groups have the greatest impact on their blood sugar, Wright said. For example, foods rich in carbohydrates can be eaten by diabetics, but too much of those foods can raise blood sugar.
Within those food groups, Wright said different foods affect different people in different ways.
3. Check your blood sugar.
"Unless you're checking your blood sugar, you're not going to know how you're doing," Wright said.
There are more ways than ever to check blood sugar, she said. People can use a finger prick and a drop of blood, or they can use a continuous glucose monitor.
"We know that food insecurity is such a huge issue in Angelina County, and yet we have plenty of opportunity for people to take advantage of WIC," Wright said. "Maybe people don't realize they qualify."
Women are at higher risk of developing gestational diabetes is they are overweight and have a family history of diabetes, Wright said.
Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that can develop during pregnancy in women who don't already have diabetes, and every year, 2%-10% of pregnancies in the U.S. are affected by gestational diabetes.
That number is increasing, according to a study conducted by the American Diabetes Association in 2020.
"The prevalence of diabetes in pregnancy has been increasing in the U.S. in parallel with the worldwide epidemic of obesity," the study states. "Not only is the prevalence of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes increasing in women of reproductive age, but there is also a dramatic increase in the reported rates of gestational diabetes mellitus."
Diabetes causes significantly greater risk for mom and baby with risks such as spontaneous abortion, fetal anomalies, preeclampsia, fetal demise, macrosomia, neonatal hypoglycemia and more.
"With WIC benefits, women diagnosed with diabetes or gestational diabetes may meet with a Registered Dietition Nutritionist and a Certified Diabetes Educator via Telehealth to meet COVID-19 requirements," she said. "Research indicates proper nutrition during gestational diabetes leads to improved birth outcomes."
