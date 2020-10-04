The Junior League of Lufkin will host its annual Second Chance Rummage Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
"The purpose of rummage sale is to raise money for the JLL's various projects," sale chair Savannah Haney said. "All of the items we sell are donated, so any money we make is to support our local community projects."
The Junior League hosts annual community service events like the Back to School Bonanza to help the community. The Rummage Sale also helps the community as some are given Second Chance Vouchers.
"While anyone may come to shop, we provide vouchers to local human service agencies so members can get needed household items, clothing and much more for little to no costs and it is so much fun to help them find those much-needed items," Haney said. "We also put all our earnings from the sale toward our JLL community projects. The featured service agencies that we are highlighting this year include: Mantooth House, Family Crisis Center, Mosaic Center and Buckner House."
This is the fist time the event will be held at the Convention Center. There is a $2 entry charge at the door, and they accept cash and card payments.
Haney said she loves seeing the joy on everyone's faces when they find that special item they love.
"People shop for Christmas or birthday gifts, and seeing the joy it brings to find that special something is very cool!" she said.
They also are collecting donations through Tuesday.
