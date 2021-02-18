The city of Zavalla has one operational water pump, capable of holding 60,000 gallons, and two that are not working, Mayor Carlos Guzman said.
The two pumps not operating froze completely and one cracked on the outside, he said. City officials hope residents limit their water use as the other wells are not operational, he said.
Oncor is in the city and working to resolve the power issues, he said. The power has been out for days for residents in Zavalla and Guzman himself has been without power at his home since Tuesday and at his business, the Blueberry Bogg, since Wednesday.
