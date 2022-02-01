Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will continue to offer a free, multi-pronged approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
Pop-up Workforce Centers
To bring services closer to residents of the rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers. Individuals have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers.
■ Today, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Arthur Temple Sr. Memorial Library, 106 FM 83, Pineland
■ Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon at the Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton.
■ Thursday, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Newton County Housing Authority, 103 Sartain, Newton.
■ Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to noon at the Trinity Texas Liberty Center, 101 W. Main St., Trinity
■ Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash Street, Hemphill.
■ Feb. 14, 9 a.m. to noon at at West Sabine Administration, 101 Timberland Highway north, Pineland
■ Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ Feb. 16, 1-4 p.m., at the Newton Probation Office, 212 High St., Newton.
■ Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m., at the Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Arthur Temple Sr. Memorial Library, 106 FM 83, Pineland
■ Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring.
■ Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon at Tyler County Probation, 203 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to noon at at West Sabine Administration, 101 Timberland Highway north, Pineland
■ Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. R. Huffman Library, 375 Sabine St., Hemphill.
For those who have symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19 or those who have been in contact with anyone with symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19, please call for virtual assistance.
Job fairs
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas offers job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
■ A job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center Gymnasium, 1112 North St. in Nacogdoches. The event is hosted in partnership with Nacogdoches Economic Development Corp.
■ A virtual webinar on transitioning to the workplace for students with disabilities is set for 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 17. Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will host the second session for students with disabilities. Session 2wo discusses top occupations in East Texas.
■ A hiring event for Houston County residents is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at the Crockett Civic Center, 1100 Edmiston Drive. Local employers and job seekers will have the opportunity to speak about job opportunities and qualifications.
The latest job openings in the region are updated weekly, at detwork.org/job-seekers/jobs-now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.