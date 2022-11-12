The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Donut Palace, 603 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 26
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 18
Reasons for violations: violations of priority items during current inspection; person in charge not knowledgeable on employees using proper methods to rapidly cool time/temperature control for safety of foods that are not held hot or are not for consumption within four hours, through daily oversight of the employees’ routine monitoring of food temperatures during cooling; an important duty of the person in charge is to make sure that any required temperatures are achieved or maintained when foods are cooled, person in charge shall ensure that employees are monitoring food temperatures to verify the critical temperature limits, the likelihood of temperature abuse is reduced, cooked foods shall be cooled rapidly to ensure that the growth of bacterial pathogens and toxin production is prevented; person in charge now knowledgeable on written procedures for using time as temperature control, employee stated she was not trained, verbal guidance was given and explained the procedures according to the written procedures provided to our office; no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events; observed uncovered kolaches while being held in reach-in cooler; observed improper cooling of TCS foods in small reach-in cooler, eggs and sausage prepared around 6:30 a.m. per employee were not monitored to ensure cooling curve was met, eggs at 69 degrees and sausage at 73 degrees, food not properly cooled from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within the first two hours, corrected on site, food voluntarily discarded; safe cooling requires removing heat from food quickly enough to prevent microbial growth, excessive time for cooling of time/temperature control for safety of foods has been consistently identified as one of the leading contributing factors to foodborne illness, during slow cooling, time/temperature control for safety of foods are subject to the growth of a variety of pathogenic microorganisms; did not observe date-marking containers used to store ham in small reach-in cooler, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety of food held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41ºF or less for a maximum of 7 days; trays not marked according to written procedures, no time and date stamp observed on food items at display counter, unable to verify how long food items were out in ambient temperature, corrected on site, food items discarded: croissants (three ham, three sausage, five bacon); four sausage biscuits; burritos (12 sausage and egg, 12 bacon and egg); 24 small kolaches, nine jalapeño kolaches, 10 large kolaches; observed damaged thermometer in small reach-in cooler, the importance of maintaining time/temperature control for safety of foods at the specified temperatures requires that temperature measuring devices be easily readable, the inability to accurately read a thermometer could result in food being held at unsafe temperatures; observed used, dirty parchment paper on trays with uncooked kolaches in reach in cooler, employee stated parchment paper is being reused, single-service and single-use articles may not be reused, corrected on site, kolaches discarded (10 Renfro sausage, 11 boudin, 24 jalapeño, 48 regular, 36 small); observed encrusted food debris on nonfood contact surfaces of baking sheets, general clean needed, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; unable to get cold water at handwashing sink due to faucet handle not being able to turn on, availability of sufficient water is a basic requirement for proper sanitation within a food establishment, an insufficient supply of safe water will prevent the proper cleaning of food employees’ hands due to water being too hot; food prep table observed blocking easy access to handwashing sink, convenient accessibility of a handwashing facility encourages timely handwashing which provides a break in the chain of contamination from the hands of food employees to food or food-contact surfaces; no trash can observed conveniently located near handwashing sink, trash can shall be located at handwashing sink where disposable towels are used; observed chipping paint on wall near donut glazing/icing table, surfaces shall be smooth, durable and easily cleanable for areas where food establishment operations are conducted, walls and ceilings that are of smooth construction, nonabsorbent and in good repair can be easily and effectively cleaned; observed dust buildup on ceiling and AC vents in food prep area, general clean needed, cleaning of the physical facilities is an important measure in ensuring the protection and sanitary preparation of food, a regular cleaning schedule should be established and followed to maintain the facility in a clean and sanitary manner, primary cleaning should be done at times when foods are in protected storage and when food is not being served or prepared; if the regulatory authority grants a variance the permit holder shall comply with the procedures that are submitted and maintain and provide records to the regulatory authority upon request, copy of the procedures submitted to our office given to the person in charge
General comment: Discontinue using bleach with scent for sanitation.
■ ■ ■
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 205 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 26
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 27
Reasons for violations: tile grout needed in the main kitchen along the frying line, battering station and near the manual warewashing sink, standing water observed in some areas, repeat; upon entry and during observations prior to introducing myself as an inspector employees were observed frantically moving personal drinks that were being stored on food prep tables, the facility does have a table that is labeled personal items but the items are not being stored properly, repeat x2 (non compliance at next inspection may result in the issuance of a citation, in-service with staff needed); no one on site has been knowledgeable on priority items, foodborne illness risk causing factors and did not demonstrate active managerial control by having several priority items marked; no one on site has been knowledgeable on priority items, foodborne illness risk causing factors and did not demonstrate active managerial control by having several priority items marked; unable to verify a certified food manager is employed, none of the staff on site have a food managers card and the few certifications that were on site did not verify one was employed; employees on site unable to verify if an employee health policy is in place, unable to review employee files to verify if a written agreement is in place and no sign was posted, additionally employees were not knowledgeable on symptoms and reportable infections; no bodily fluid cleanup kit or written procedures on site to properly respond to an event, kit required; The first aid kit must be stocked, the kit was stocked with a few bandaids, itch cream and ammonia; no employee on site has a certified food managers card; no certified food managers card was posted by the health permit, a managers card is required to be posted so the public; 10 food handler certifications were available for review, all are expired, manager on site states the other manager may have some in her car, provide proof of certification within the next 10 days, proof should include a list of current employees and a certified food handlers card for each employee; PHF being stored in the walk-in cooler was being held above 41 degrees (F), several temperatures were taken from items on each side of the walk-in cooler and at the back of the walk-in cooler, temperatures were high as 54.7 degrees (F) and no lower than 44.2 degrees (F), food shipment was received yesterday, ambient thermometer reading 50 degrees (F), no temperature logs on site to review, all food was discarded in the dumpster, district manager en route to get corrective action by repairing the cooler; none of the hold-holding units have ambient air thermometers installed, the digital temperature displace is the temperature setting, not ambient air temperature; walk-in cooler is not adequate to maintain PHF cold-holding temperatures, previous manager and general manager did notify district manager of repairs, current manager states they also made the district manager aware of the cooler door not fully closing due to rust and damage about 60 days ago, all food was removed and should not be used until repairs are made; repairs needed in the walk-in freezer, rust buildup observed on the floor and side walls, panels must be smooth, easily cleanable and nonabsorbent, they do not meet the standard; repair the damaged latch on the reach-in warmer; several baking pans observed with a lot of encrustations and debris, consider an approved acid bath to remove the debris or replace; the ice machine was observed to have rust at the screw on the left side wall, discard the ice, clean according to manufacturer’s instructions and replace the screw with a food-grade screw or knob; general clean of all the hot-holding units needed; grease build-up and food debris observed on the handles, doors and gaskets; trash debris from KFC observed inside and outside the enclosure at the dumpster, several pieces of trash observed on the creek bed directly behind the dumpster; repair the damaged fence around the dumpster; repairs needed in the dry storage to remove the chipping paint along the walls, large pieces of paint were observed peeling; repair the damaged corner by the fryer and drive-thru window, metal piece missing — sharp edge; repair the wall behind the manual warewashing sink. FRP is buckling — water damaged; replace missing trim tile leading into the dry storage; repairs needed at the wall behind the prep table near the rear hand sink, chipping paint; repair the damaged drive-thru self-closing mechanism, door does not close and stays open between customers, two flies observed, but not on a prep surface; seal utility lines at the ceiling junctions in the dry storage, rear hand sink, three-compartment sink, batter station and ice machine
General comment: Facility voluntarily closed because they had no food to serve. District manager is en route to address the issues. Will follow up in five days for priority items. Do not use the walk-in cooler until can verify the unit can maintain the food temperature at 41 degrees (f) or below.
