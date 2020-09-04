Local man Randy Havard is reinvigorating a program for traveling homeless veterans previously run in Angelina County several years ago.
Havard said the program is designed to assist homeless veterans who will not stay in shelters as they travel south for the winter.
“These people are really trying to get ahead of the program to get south because with COVID-19, they really don’t want any flu problems at all,” Havard said.
When they ran the program around five years ago, Havard said he came to understand that these veterans were not willing to stay in a shelter for many reasons. Some enjoy the freedom of a nomadic lifestyle, some refuse to rely on government handouts and some are severely impacted by PTSD and other mental health issues.
Similar programs exist throughout Texas and other states. Some of the more notable ones include the Village for Vets in West Los Angeles and the campground in southeast Austin embroiled in a controversy with Gov. Greg Abbott.
However, most camps are smaller, unknown sites only big enough for one or two campers. Havard said the veterans find these sites through signs crafted in Hobo language.
Several years ago, the program provided a tent city with room for around 30 people, but Havard eventually had to give it up because of a lack of funds and volunteers and security issues.
The program Havard has created through a GoFundMe page will put homeless veterans up for a night in a motel room at a discounted rate or help them purchase bus tickets to get where they need to go a little quicker.
Eventually, Havard hopes to provide a site for a trailer similar to the previous program, but he needs additional funding and approval through his security team first.
He has a 4-foot-by-8-foot trailer on his property with room for one person that he hopes to offer soon. However, he needs funds for things like bringing electricity out for lights to prevent fire hazards from lanterns and stocking the trailer with nonperishables like pop-top soup cans and MREs.
“Right now there’s not that much there, but that’s exactly when you need to raise money,” Havard said. “We can do a whole lot more for them.”
He also plans on using a machine to sanitize the trailer after each use to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Havard said his father was a veteran, and he has met many veterans through his work with the nonprofit His Glory Search and Rescue who inspired his desire to help. He said many are going through a tough time and are just looking for a hand up.
“This is a pit stop for them, but it may save their life,” Havard said. “I know people are in a bind right now, but if 12 people donated $3, a homeless vet could stay the night in a motel.”
To donate to the program, visit gofundme.com/f/homeless-veteran-overnight-motel. For more information, contact Randy Havard at 409-201-6512.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.