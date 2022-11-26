The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Domino’s Pizza, 1521 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: replace storage containers and lids once they are damaged or cracked, several damaged containers and lids were observed; repair the damaged wall directly under the three-compartment sink; self closure at the restroom door does not fully close the door, repairs needed; side entry must be adjusted to fully close, daylight observed at the top right hand corner, increase weather strip; re-secure the cover plate at the ceiling above the hot water heater.
■ ■ ■
Popeye’s No. 3128, 1106 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 9
Reasons for violations: observed water at the dipper well at 79 degrees, water shall be maintained at 135 degrees or above; observed the chipping surfaces of the outside of walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer; observed rusted flooring in walk-in freezer, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; observed damaged paneling in walk-in cooler, equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure that it will continue to operate as designed; observed damaged/broken floor tiles and coving tiles throughout facility, repairs needed; observed missing grout on floor tiles, repairs needed, floors, floor coverings shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable, floors that are of smooth, durable construction and that are nonabsorbent are more easily cleaned; observed damaged/chipping ceiling tiles in back food prep area; walls and ceilings that are of smooth construction, nonabsorbent and in good repair can be easily and effectively cleaned; no self-closing mechanism observed on door at women’s bathroom, a toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight fitting and self-closing door; observed daylight coming inside from the top of the exit door, repairs needed to prevent the entry of rodents and pests.
■ ■ ■
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 4115 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: several priority items noted, management must be knowledgeable on priority items; employees must wash hands for a full 20 seconds then use the paper towel to turn the water off, cooks and servers observed not properly washing hands; server observed placing a bun on a hamburger with his bare hands, he stated he was in a hurry and forgot, burger discarded, additionally he was scooping fries with no gloves on, barriers are required when handling ready-to-eat food; inservice needed with the kitchen cooks on the importance of glove usage and when to change the gloves, cooks observed not changing gloves between tasks, they were handling basket handles, utensils, plates and ready-to-eat food with no glove change, verbal guidance given to managers, they will address the issue with the cooks; zone 2 make-table was turned off upon entry and stocked with food, food placed on the line at 9:52 a.m., food removed by manager and placed in the walk-in cooler to rapid cool, the unit was turned on and reached an appropriate cold-holding temperature; lettuce cooler door must stay closed to maintain the temperature of the lettuce, door open and lettuce tempted between 45.3 — 51.6, door closed and manager will speak with the line cooks; chicken strips, chicken wings, popcorn chicken and egg rolls on the holding line using time as a public health control did not have timer set, repair the timer — not functioning, food was then placed under another timer, food placed on the line less than 30 minutes upon arrival and initial inspection; replace the panel on zone 2 make-table; repair the timer at the TTC station; replace the missing knobs at the panel near the TTC timer; several clean containers were observed with food debris, items removed to be washed.
General comment: Complaint received from a customer who saw a small roach on the booth she was sitting — investigation conducted. Active pest control in place on a monthly basis per contract, last visit conducted Nov. 1. Per the inspection report pesticide was applied with no signs of pests, structural issues or sanitation issues. No visible signs of pests observed by the inspector at the time of inspection. Booth area in question was inspected and is clean with no food debris. Complaint not valid at the time of inspection. Routine inspection conducted also at the time of inspection since the facility was due.
