Amanda Kristene Tate, 36, of Coldspring, has been arrested after she allegedly stole an Uber driver's vehicle and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.
The Uber driver had parked her maroon Toyota Corolla while making a delivery when Tate commandeered it around the 2200 block of South John Redditt Drive The driver called police around 11:40 a.m., according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
During the call, the driver also warned police that there was a gun inside one of the door pockets.
Officers caught up to the vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 south, and the chase continued southbound into Diboll and Corrigan at top speeds of around 100 mph until the pursuit ended when Tate turned into a dead-end road in Polk County, according to the press release.
The Lufkin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Corrigan Police Department all joined the chase. Lufkin police dropped out around noon, the press release stated.
Tate was taken into custody at 12:16 p.m. by DPS and will be brought back to Angelina County and charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
A Lufkin officer gave the victim a courtesy transport to Polk County to retrieve her vehicle.
