Angelina County residents will have the opportunity to properly dispose of their unwanted tires and electronics Saturday morning from 9 a.m.-noon at Angelina Beautiful/Clean’s Tire & E-Waste Collection Day at the Lufkin Solid Waste/ Regional Recycling Center.
In an effort to cut down on illegal dumping and minimize health risks to the public and environment, citizens will be able to dispose of household electronics and up to eight tires at no charge, executive director Emily Thornton said.
“This event is a convenient way for Angelina County residents to properly dispose of unwanted tires and electronics,” she said. “Participants simply turn down the South Park driveway and keep driving straight until they reach the AB/C crew. From there, our AB/C volunteers will point them on where they need to go.”
Individuals must pay $2 for each additional car or light truck tire if bringing in more than eight. Semi-truck tires are $5 each and are not included in the eight free tires. Car and small engine batteries, as well as electronics, may be dropped off for free. Television and computer monitors, however, will not be accepted.
Like many of the services AB/C provides Angelina County residents, the organization saw a need and felt strongly that they needed to step in and help provide a service that could help the community make clean and green decisions, Thornton said.
“Tires are a commonly dumped item on the side of the road, our waterways, and even parks,” she said. “We feel strongly that providing these events helps to empower our community and prevent illegal dumping.”
It is also important to AB/C to collect e-waste, as the materials can be hazardous and special measures need to be taken to ensure it is being disposed of properly, Thornton said.
“We are confident that providing an event that is focused on collecting tires and e-waste is crucial to getting a conversation going about how to properly dispose of those items,” she said. “We commonly find that community members are not sure of what to do with e-waste, and this causes these items to sit in backyards, garages and even leads to illegal dumping.”
AB/C encourages the community to bring these items because they have the opportunity to recycle many of them, Thornton said.
“These materials don’t do any good sitting in a landfill,” she said. “We have the incredible opportunity to give a new life to these items and help invest in a more sustainable future.”
