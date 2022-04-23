As a lifelong resident of Lufkin, I’ve always seen the Angelina County Fair as an important annual event in our community.
Our youth, along with the help of family, friends, ag, art or FCCLA teachers, 4-H leaders, Extension agents and numerous other volunteers, spend months preparing projects to compete in categories from animal projects, food projects, photography and art projects to construction and Ag Mech projects, just to name a few. Each of these take a financial investment and an even larger time investment.
This year, however, I was fortunate enough to get to see the Angelina County Fair from a new perspective — through the eyes of a parent whose daughter was participating for the first time.
My 12-year-old daughter Macy joined 4-H this year and competed in the Family and Consumer Science competition. This was a whole new experience that goes far beyond “cooking.” Yes, she learned to make lemon squares.
It took practice, which means making them over and over and over. And then someone had to “sample” the lemon squares: parents, grandparents, friends or whoever was willing. While the cooking part is important, that is only half of the competition. She also had to learn about the ingredients, nutritional value, serving sizes, calorie count and substitutions that would make the dish healthier.
During the competition, Macy then had to present her dish. For three minutes, she had to serve three judges and answer their questions. Yes, my 12-year-old daughter learned to be interviewed.
Interviewing and public speaking are life lessons from the county fair that cannot be overlooked. The self-confidence to stand in front of strangers and speak is something that will serve her for her entire life. Macy finished second in her category, but she won big in experience and confidence.
Experiencing the Angelina County Fair as a parent of an exhibitor allowed me to see details that make the fair happen and the dedication of our community to support our youth.
The planning for the 2022 Angelina County Fair started the month after the 2021 Angelina County Fair ended. The Angelina County Fair Board and Fair Committee work year-round to make sure the week of the fair goes smoothly. The time and commitment given by volunteers to ensure the youth of Angelina County have an opportunity to learn, grow and have a positive experience at the Angelina County Fair is what makes it successful.
One thing you cannot miss at the Angelina County Fair is the group of young people wearing the blue Ambassador vests.
Each year, high school students apply to be selected as an Angelina County Fair Ambassador. This is a huge honor and responsibility. Everywhere you look, you see young men and women in blue vests setting up events, assisting superintendents, leading tours of elementary-age students and making sure everything that needs to be done gets done.
These are young people who have gained expertise from participating in the fair and are given an opportunity to pass on their knowledge. Ambassadors work from fall validations through final take down, leading workshops, giving presentations, working competitions and being advocates for the fair.
I learned that the fair truly has a sense of family. There are many of our former fair participants, even while they are attending college or working, who come back and serve as volunteers at the county fair. They experienced the benefits and learned how important it is to give back to a community that served them. The Angelina County Fair grows future leaders.
During the fair, competitions and special events are sponsored by local businesses; but it doesn’t stop there. On the final night of the fair, the youth have the opportunity to auction their winning projects. This year our community set a record in proceeds that go to the sale participants.
To see businesses and individuals turn out in support of our youth is evidence that they see the value in experience gained through participation in the Angelina County Fair.
I witnessed, firsthand, that the county fair is more than lemon squares. When our youth are given the opportunity to learn important life skills, the value of hard work and the importance of service, Angelina County is, and will continue to be, a special place and a community of which we can all be proud.
