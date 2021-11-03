Veteran service organizations American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary along with The Stand and McNutt Funeral Home were at The Stand in the Lufkin Mall parking lot on Oct. 30. Representatives from all branches of the armed forces and the Marine Corps League helped with a fun-filled day with lots of games, prizes, information, Halloween safety coloring books and so much more.
Be sure to come out Saturday to the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntington. Line up is at 9 a.m., with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. This is the 20th anniversary of this great parade. The parade is followed by a wonderful program in Centennial Park on Main Street in Huntington.
And if that doesn’t fill your day, that night be sure to get your Memorial Poppy and wear it with pride. The American Legion Family No. 113 will be just inside the gate at Honor America Night at Abe Martin Stadium to pass out poppies.
On Oct. 23 Mayor Mark Hicks wrote an article in The Lufkin Daily News Editorial Page section. He said “Deterrence will help settle crime rates.” And he is right, but it takes the community to keep crime down. Teach the children the police are their friends. All first responders are their friends. I hear people talk about nothing to do in Lufkin but when you offer things and they do not show up or show no interest, what do you do?
The American Legion Family has a lot of programs for children of all ages, but we need the youth to step up to get things going. American Legion Baseball was big in Lufkin back in the 1960s from what I’ve been told. With all the hunters in this area, I am surprised no one is interested in the National Air Rifle Competition.
The Junior Patch program allows participants to earn patches similar to patches in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. The difference is the American Legion Auxiliary Junior patches are in Americanism, patriotism, health, fitness, leadership and more. Participants learn about nonprofit fundraising for the many scholarships available.
These are just a few of the many programs available to the youth, so do not sit back and complain there is nothing for the kids to do. Get involved.
Nov. 29 is the deadline for sponsoring wreaths for this year’s Wreaths Across America. Be sure to go online or mail in the form early so it arrives by the 29th. National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 18. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. sharp at Garden of Memories, followed by laying of the wreaths.
If you were not able to stop by one of our booths, either at the VFW Carnival or at the Halloween event, and would like to sponsor a wreath or purchase a military tie, please let us know or be sure to visit us at Centennial Park after the Veterans Day Parade.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m., but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
