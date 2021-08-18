Is the Houston Chronicle (LDN’s Aug. 4 Other Opinion editorial from Houston Chronicle) looking to blame someone or something for our freeze in February, or using a sloppy, sick, editorial as just another cruel way to wrongly attack Republicans, the natural gas industry, etc., put blame in wrong places, and bash Gov. Greg Abbott while he is trying to save Texas from the destructive agenda of the Biden-Harris radical Democratic bunch now doing a Marxist, communistic, totalitarian takeover of the federal government, destroying our constitutional and God-given freedoms, etc?
The loss of the Texas electrical grid during the freeze was probably caused by the wind turbines’ inverter-generators not being compatible with the grid to be able to adjust power to avoid big variation in frequency (causing shutdowns) while not enough dependable heavy-rotational-inertia units (steam turbines from nuclear, coal or natural gas turbines, driving large synchronous generators) being online to carry the load and hold the frequency. The blame for that could be placed on the Biden-Harris radical bunch for acting hard-and-fast to discourage oil and gas production while overzealously pushing the unreliable energy of the Green New Deal.
Instead of their silly editorial, the Houston Chronicle could have helped by publishing some news (now only covered by conservatives like Fox News, OAN, etc.) about Abbott’s efforts to try to get the Biden-Harris radical bunch to do something about the immigration crisis at our southern border, which they caused by first removing Trump’s policies since January and then ignoring it except to make it worse by transporting (by bus, flying, etc.) those many thousands of people (about 200,000 crossing just in month of July) into Texas and other places all over the country.
Many of those people (not just from Mexico or Central America but from all over the world) have the virus infection, which could be much of the reason for the Biden-Harris radical bunch hypocrisy to ignore that problem while using the virus panic to control the American people by calling them to get vaccinated, wear masks, etc. There is no wisdom in the statement “follow the science” unless much common sense is applied (more on that another day).
Thanks to LDN (July 28) for covering the county meeting of July 27, in which I used the public forum to recommend the county raise property taxes, the reason being so the county can continue to be supported by local funds so as not to be so financially weak as to allow our local governments to be led astray or tempted to be too cozy with the federal government (the Biden-Harris radical bunch).
Also, in that regard I believe more of the available property tax should be used to make our local (and state) governments stronger and to reduce school funding so that can happen (please help to get that message to our state people, Ashby and Nichols).
The school funding should be cut back for more than one reason — the public schools are becoming more vulnerable to indoctrination with such as BLM, CRT, 1619 Project, etc., and against traditional values such as our Constitution, freedom, family, faith, Christianity, etc., especially at the institutions of higher learning (universities, etc). And school taxes are getting too high for poor people such as myself, although I love Hudson school, but love our country and county more, and am already paying school tax of about $100 per acre on a few acres of land.
From later news it appears the county is raising taxes for a few purposes, but there are questions in that regard as to whether they are covering all areas that need more help, such as the people who conduct the elections, court overloads, probable need for more county services due to the immigration problem mentioned above, etc., and I suggest that topic should be on the agenda for the next county meeting.
Please pray for our country and for Abbott as he tries to protect Texas from the evil agenda of the Biden-Harris radical Democrat bunch.
