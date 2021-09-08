Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Lufkin High School Wednesday afternoon and detained two people after witnesses reported a vehicle chase and an exchange of gunfire, according to a report by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
ACSO said the incident ended in a rollover accident at the intersection of Lone Star Road and Lufkin Avenue.
The Lufkin Police Department and Lufkin ISD Police Department also responded to the scene.
The Lufkin school district temporarily locked down the high school during the incident, according to LISD's social media page.
