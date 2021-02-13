Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday for each of the 254 counties within the state ahead of the severe winter weather, a press release from the governor’s office stated.
“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said in the release.
Winter weather such as snow and ice storms are expected in communities statewide, according to the National Weather Service.
“A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire four-state region with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday,” a NWS report stated. “However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning.”
The initial round of cold weather may only result in light accumulations Sunday morning but the below-freezing temperatures and chilled ground can impact local travel. These impacts will persist until the storm arrives and the National Weather Service expects them to increase greatly, the report stated.
Lufkin’s daily forecast shows a 30-40% chance of showers with a wintry mix Saturday night with a low around 30 degrees. Sunday has a 20-30% chance of precipitation with a chance of wintry mix and a high around 35; Sunday night the NWS said a wintry mix of precipitation is likely with a low around 21 degrees.
The organization says to expect snow showers for Presidents’ Day with a high near 24 degrees and a low near 9 degrees in the evening.
Tuesday looks clear and partly sunny with a high near 31 degrees during the day but a chance of wintry mix that evening with a low near 25 degrees.
Angelina County Emergency Management coordinator Ricky Conner is working with the city of Lufkin to prepare for the weather, but remains optimistic the county will be fine. He recommended against anyone wishing to travel, though.
“If you don’t need to travel, don’t travel,” he said.
Abbott’s declaration will mean the deployment of several state agencies to assist local officials as they respond to the impact of arctic weather in their communities, including:
The Texas Department of Transportation to prepare the roadways for winter weather and have response crews ready.
The Texas Highway Patrol, Department of Public Safety and Parks & Wildlife Department to provide “courtesy patrols” able to assist stranded motorists. Parks & Wildlife also will provide four-wheel-drive vehicles.
The Texas Military Department to provide winter weather equipment and personnel to support west Texas counties.
Texas A&M Forest Service to provide motor graders and personnel to help communities clear snow, ice and downed trees.
The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and Texas Task Force 1 to provide search and rescue equipment and teams.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas to monitor and report power outages and any issues impacting the power generation capability statewide.
The Texas Animal Health Commission to provide response equipment and personnel to help communities address livestock concerns that will arise with the frigid temperatures.
“These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe,” Abbott said. “The state of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”
