Man, I hadn’t even finished off the Thanksgiving leftovers yet. The turkey still had feathers on it. The cranberries were still on the vine. I hadn’t even undressed the dressing.
And here they came.
Ads. Butt loads and butt loads of ads. Christmas ads, of course, ’cause obviously we’re all just dripping with money this time of the year.
I hadn’t emitted my last turkey burp before I got my first “Black Friday” ads jamming up my email accounts. Oh, yeah. Let me risk bodily harm or arrest so I can run out and save $50 on a Frog Urinal game. (That’s a real thing. No, I don’t have one ... yet.)
Wave after wave of offers in my emails. Holy crap. How quickly we go from thankful to wishful — usually within a 24-hour span.
The weird thing was looking at some of the offered items and realizing they were basically the same price they’d been weeks before. Only now, on Black Friday, the ads were swearing they were way less expensive. For example, a TV I’d seen advertised for a certain price for weeks suddenly had a new Black Friday price. The ad read, “Was $1,900, now $1,100.” But a few weeks before, the same TV was offered at $1,100.
Whoa. I’m pretty slow, especially with math, but I think I’m seeing something here. They really think I’m gonna look at the $1,100 price tag for all those weeks and say, “Nah,” just so I can look at it again on Black Friday all like, “It’s a steal!”
I was born at night, but I wasn’t born last night.
I thought I’d made it through the advertising barrage, but then Black Friday rolled into Black Saturday and Black Sunday. More ads screaming, “Last day!”
Sounded mighty ominous to me. Friends, we’re all in our last days. Why do I need another shoe ad reminding me?
I managed to survive the whole Black Weekend without spending a dime. I sure hope those poor advertisers don’t starve to death, but spending money just because they demanded it wasn’t all that appealing to me.
Lo and behold, Monday rolled around. It’s not “Black Monday.” Nope, it’s “Cyber Monday.”
I would have missed it were it not for the eleventy billion emails I got. I woke up that morning and turned on my phone, just to hear the pinging of those email notifications. I thought I’d gotten tons of cool messages from people I know. Heck, no. More ads yelling at me. More warnings of the “Last Days.” Instead of braving hostile crowds at a local store, I could “save” money by doing all my shopping online. The ad says so.
I beat ’em at their own game. I saved money by not spending any.
I understand it’s Christmas, and I understand we’re all looking for the perfect gifts for our loved ones and friends. My debit-card fingers itch every time I see something cool I think my beloved would want to unwrap on Christmas morning. You can’t tell me her dream gift isn’t the hoodie that would turn her into a unicorn. (Comes in four colors.)
The chip on my card starts smoking when I see cool toys I think my grand-brats would want. Mostly because I wanna play with ’em, too.
Then I remember: I ain’t rich. Few of us are. They can claim to knock $500 off a gift idea originally priced at $1,000, but that’s still a crap-ton of money I’m about to spend.
This time of year really tests our financial fortitude right along with our patience. If I bought half the stuff Black Friday and Cyber Monday insists I buy, I’d need to take out a second mortgage. Sell off a few of my kids.
And for what? My very own Robot Twerking Kit? (That’s another real thing. Seriously.) It’ll probably break with its first booty wiggle.
I love me some Christmas, but I’m finally old enough to realize what a trap it can be for anyone. Throw in the fact I’m a dad, a husband and Pop Pop, and I could blow a fortune on buying my grandsons the “Mega Plumber Action Hero.” (It’s a real thing, and it comes with its own potty. Look it up.)
All those ads should come with their own soundtracks. “Let’s Just Kiss and Say Good Buy.” Or “Buy, Buy, Love.” Or, and I’m speaking as a dad with daughters who was force-fed boy bands, the old N’Sync version of “Buy, Buy, Buy.”
No matter what the ads say, they’re not trying to save us money. They’re trying to get us to spend it. In the past, that’s how I ended up broke after every holiday.
Thankfully, I’m married to someone who is far smarter than I when it comes to money. Susie shops for bargains way before a Blackened Friday or another weird Monday. She keeps me focused on only buying things our people want or need. No, I probably won’t get the new Spider-Man kit with its build-your-own-web kit, but it’s not exactly vital to our little ones’ existences.
Step back, y’all. Don’t get all crazy this holiday season, even when the ads seem more appealing than another scoop of cranberry sauce. Our adult loved ones are gonna be happy with whatever they get. Our little ones are gonna do what kids do on Christmas morning, which is rip open every package and glance at it before moving on to the next one.
I still haven’t found the rule stating the more money we spend, the happier our people will be. I don’t think the rule exists. Any brand of Christmas happy shouldn’t come from whatever is in a package — even if we got it on sale.
On my end, I’ll make sure the only thing “broke” in this house is my twerking robot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.