There are four city or county meetings being conducted in Angelina County this week.
Lufkin Planning and Zoning Commission:
The planning and zoning commission will meet at 5 p.m. today to consider rezoning tracts of land from “neighborhood retail” to “local businesses.” One is only described as “Tract 6, J.L. Quintalty Survey, Abstract 40 and Tract 349, J.A. Bonton Survey, Abstract." The other is at 2009 Tulane Drive.
Angelina County Commissioners Court:
Angelina County Commissioners will deliberate on an ordinance prohibiting solid waste processing and disposal in undesignated areas of the county at 10 a.m. Tuesday. This meeting will be held in Courtroom 5 at the courthouse.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts said the goal is not to stop trash burning on resident property and that the language of the ordinance would not suggest that.
Diboll City Council:
Diboll City Council will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center because runoff elections are being conducted in council chambers at that time.
It is considering calling a joint special election on Nov. 2 to amend an ordinance that established a City Charter Committee to review city operations and suggest amendments.
The amendment will reduce the number of members in the group from 15 to seven people, city manager Gerry Borren said.
The Zavalla City Council:
Zavalla City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers. The city had not posted their agenda online by Saturday afternoon but it should be physically posted at city hall for those interested.
