More than 2,500 customers in and around Angelina County are still without power after Sunday’s winter storm that passed through East Texas, leaving a few inches of snow and extensive power line damage.
“We’re in the process where now we have a whole army out there restoring power,” Roger Lindsey, the Oncor Lufkin area representative, said.
“We started sending them all out at first light after having teams out all night.”
The Oncor storm center website shows 1,193 homes around Lufkin and 1,360 homes to the south and east of Lufkin without power. There are 468 customers in the community near Hanks Creek without service, which is the largest outage in the county.
Oncor teams continue to assess damage and attempt to restore power, the website states. However, those efforts have slowed because of the continuing weather impacts and poor conditions, the website states.
Expect to see numbers change dramatically over the course of the day, Lindsey said. Most customers should expect to have full power returned by Tuesday night, he said.
He also cautioned against approaching downed power lines, saying customers should call 1(888) 313-4747 or 911 if they come across a power line. If customers are still without power, they should call in and report the outage again, Lindsey said.
