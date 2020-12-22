A two-vehicle accident on state Highway 94 west around 2:45 p.m. resulted in one fatality, Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper said.
The accident involved a Chevrolet truck and an unidentified small SUV, he said. One driver was transported to the Woodland Heights Medical Center but died, he said.
The other driver also was transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, according to Casper.
The Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission helped to clear the scene, Casper said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.