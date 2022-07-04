The Coalition Inc., the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission and the Texas Department of Transportation recently worked together on alcohol-related sting operations.
During these operations, a juvenile under the supervision of law enforcement officers attempts to purchase alcohol from a licensed business, a release from The Coalition states.
“The ultimate goal is to protect the youth of Angelina County from underage drinking, which is proven to increase the risk of impaired driving and other consequences,” said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition Inc.
“We are grateful for the local retailers who train their employees on responsible beverage service and correct alcohol sales.
‘‘It’s up to all of us to work together to protect our youth from the consequences of underage drinking.”
The operations were performed at businesses in Angelina County that sell alcohol. The stings were done at some businesses twice. Thirty-three businesses did not sell alcohol to the juvenile.
Those businesses were:
■ Dollar General No. 9776, 2606 U.S. Highway 69 north;
■ Dollar GeneralNo. 20058, 7014 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, two visits;
■ Family Dollar Store No. 8300, 3670 U.S. Highway 69 south, two visits;
■ Big’s No. 3822, 3644 U.S. Highway 69 north, two visits;
■ Big’s No. 3819, 103 N. John Redditt Drive;
■ West Loop Chevron, 904 S. John Redditt Drive;
■ Lucky’s, 1707 N. John Redditt Drive;
■ Big’s No. 3811, N. Raguet St.;
■ 69 Kountry Store, 10951 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, two visits;
■ Hernandez Grocery and Mexican Restaurant, 4602 state Highway 103 west;
■ Roma Italian Bistro, 918 S. John Redditt Drive;
■ AMC Lufkin 9, 4600 S. Medford Drive;
■ Super Mart Store, 702 Southwood Drive;
■ JR Food Mart, 1114 E. Denman Ave.;
■ Uday No. 31, 6480 U.S. Highway 69 south;
■ Homer Mini Mart, 7075 U.S. Highway 69 south;
■ On the Road No. 102, 2909 E. Denman Ave.;
■ Guru Trading, 2215 E. Denman Ave.;
■ La Michoacana Meat Market; 416 Atkinson Drive;
■ Gas N Go No. 1, 401 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Diboll Depot, 1605 N. Temple Drive, Diboll;
■ Just Stop, 605 N. Temple Drive, Diboll;
■ Dollar General No. 1695, 225 N. Temple Drive, Diboll;
■ Brookshire Brothers No. 35, 221 North Temple Drive, Diboll;
■ On the Way, 701 S. Temple Drive, Diboll;
■ Neches Pines Golf Course, 900 Lumberjack Drive, Suite A, Diboll;
■ Snappy Food Mart Diboll, 1580 N. Temple Drive, Diboll;
■ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 622, 2301 First St.;
■ Sam’s Club, 407 N. Brentwood Drive;
■ HEB Food Store No. 617, 111 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Walgreens No. 05792, 102 N. Timberland Drive; and
■ CVS Pharmacy No. 6846, 1204 E. Lufkin Ave.
Three businesses did sell to minors and administrative action was taken against the individuals who sold the alcohol:
■ Pilot Travel Center, 1920 E. Denman Ave.; and
■ On the Road, 4110 S. First St.
One business sold to a minor during the first sting and a second sting was done later in the year. During the second alcohol sting, the business did not sell to the minor.
■ Brookshire Brother Express No. 113, 15284 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok, two visits.
Sale to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement up to a year in jail, or both.
Persons 21 or older (other than a parent or guardian) can be held liable for damages caused by intoxication of a minor under 18 if the adult knowingly provided alcoholic beverages to a minor or knowingly allowed the minor to be served or provided alcohol beverages on the premises owned by or leased by the adult.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.
For more information, contact The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.
