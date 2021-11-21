NACOGDOCHES — When Colby Carthel arrived at Stephen F. Austin less than three years ago, he had a dream of building a winner from the ground up. After a 6-4 record a year ago, this year's team motto was "go from good to great."
Both of those goals have been reached in less than three seasons. But Carthel and his ’Jacks aren't done yet.
For the first time since the 2014 season, and the first time under the Carthel era, the Lumberjack football team is back in the FCS playoffs. On Sunday morning, the team, coaches and staff waited in the team's meeting room, anxious to hear their name called on the ESPNU national broadcast. They didn't have to wait long.
After the top eight teams, which will receive first-round byes in the upcoming playoffs, were announced, the broadcast team then began talking about the 16 squads who would begin the postseason next Saturday on campuses around the country.
SFA was the first team announced. Coming off a decisive 42-6 victory on the road over Lamar Saturday night for their fifth straight win, the 'Jacks will take on Southland Conference champion Incarnate Word in the opening round on Saturday.
The contest will be played at UIW's Benson Stadium with a 2 p.m. kickoff. The contest — and all the first-round FCS playoff games — will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Fans planning on attending the SFA-UIW matchup can visit the following link for gameday information, tickets, tailgating, parking, clear bag policies and more: game info.
"I'm just tickled to death (about being selected with an at-large bid); all glory to God. He makes all things possible," Carthel said after the announcement. "I'm thankful for this team and everybody associated with this team.
"This has been quite a journey these last three years. We've overcome so much. It's been a punch in the gut nearly every day for the first 20-something months on this job. But the coaches and players and everybody that touches this program just kept plugging, putting one foot in front of the other. And now they've punched our ticket to the national playoffs and we couldn't be more proud."
Lumberjack junior quarterback Trae Self, who has completed 64.4% (222-345-7, 25 TDs) of his passes for 2,958 yards, said Saturday night was a nervous time as the squad anticipated the announcement.
"Right now, I'm at a loss for words," the quarterback said. "I'm very excited and all glory to God. We wouldn't be here without Him.
"I'm so proud of everybody here in the building, the coaches and staff and my teammates, for putting in the hard work to help us be successful.
"There was a lot of talk last night and it was very hard to sleep. I was probably up all night just thinking about (the chances of SFA being selected). But I'm just glad now that we're in and ready to get to work."
SFA only experienced three losses this season thus far, and they were from a combined 11 points and from an FBS team (Texas Tech, 28-22) and two ranked FCS opponents — No. 1-ranked Sam Houston (21-20) and No. 24-ranked Jacksonville State (28-24).
Coincidentally, the winner of the SFA-UIW first-round playoff will travel to Huntsville on Saturday, Dec. 4, for a second-round game against No. 1-seed Sam Houston at 2 p.m. The Bearkats were one of eight squads to receive first-round byes.
The Lumberjacks will take an 8-3 record into the playoff, the most wins by the program since the last playoff year of 2014, when SFA finished the year with an 8-5 record. The last Lumberjack squad to win more than eight games was 2010, when SFA finished 9-3.
Incarnate Word, which announced earlier this month that it is making the move to the Western Athletic Conference on July 1, 2022, and is fresh off winning the SLC title on Saturday with a 55-14 win over Houston Baptist, brings a 9-2 mark into the matchup with SFA.
The Cardinals are unbeaten at home (5-0) this season and have won their last four. Their last defeat in 2021 was to McNeese, 28-20, on Oct. 23. Their only other loss was to Youngstown State, 44-41, in overtime in the season opener.
UIW is averaging 39.6 points a game and 484.8 yards a game offensively, while giving up 420.5. SFA is averaging 427.2 yards offensive, while allowing 303.3.
—————
NCAA FCS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
1ST ROUND | Saturday, Nov. 27
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 11 a.m.
Davidson at Kennesaw State, 1 p.m.
UC Davis at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
UT-Martin at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at E. Washington, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Sam Houston - bye
No. 2 North Dakota State - bye
No. 3 - James Madison - bye
No. 4 - Sacramento State - bye
No. 5 - Villanova - bye
No. 6 - Montana - bye
No. 7 - ETSU - bye
No. 8 - Montana State - bye
2ND ROUND | Saturday, Dec. 4
SFA/UIW at Sam Houston, 2 p.m.
UT-Martin/Miss. St. at Montana State, 3 p.m.
Southern Ill./S. Dakota at N. Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Davidson/Kennesaw State at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart/Holy Cross at Villanova, 6 p.m.
UC Davis/S. Dakota St. at Sacramento St., 8 p.m.
UNI/E. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.
Florida A&M/SLU at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals — Dec. 10-11
Semifinals — Dec. 17-18
National Championship — Jan. 8 at Frisco, 11 a.m.
