A woman was flown to an out-of-town hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South John Redditt Drive, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
The woman was walking across the street to McDonald's to grab a bite to eat while waiting for a ride after being discharged from Woodland Heights Medical Center when she was struck by a pick-up truck traveling north, the release states.
The driver of the pick-up truck, who was reportedly visibly shaken, said she did not have time to stop after realizing the woman was in the road, according to the release.
The driver of an SUV traveling in the the outside lane said she saw the woman cross suddenly and was able to swerve and miss her, but the pick-up driver traveling in the inside lane did not have that opportunity.
The pedestrian was conscious and breathing when authorities arrived and was taken to a local hospital following the accident. She was later flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time.
There are no charges pending at this time.
