I read a fatality report today of a crash that occurred in a neighboring county that took the lives of five people. It hurt my heart and I can’t begin to imagine the great loss to those families. It was senseless and never should have happened.
We go through our days much like the two families who were involved in this crash. Running errands, enjoying a Sunday afternoon and preparing children for the first day of school. There were several children involved in that crash who never saw the first day of school.
It concerns me that school is starting throughout the Lufkin District and there are still so many distracted drivers on the road. It concerns me that my 16-year-old granddaughter is driving to school with inattentive drivers all around her. It concerns me that we all try to multitask behind the wheel thinking that just because nothing has ever happened, nothing ever will.
Folks, TxDOT lives and breathes the safety message. We work to educate our employees and the public about how to stay safe. We work to provide a safe transportation system that can connect you with where you want to be, but providing that transportation system only works when you do your part and practice safe driving.
I have been asked many times about an “unsafe” road and I always reply that roads are safe. It is drivers who are unsafe.
Please don’t drive distracted as a new school year begins. There are buses on the roadway with children entering and exiting at every stop. Please don’t drive distracted as you drive near school zones where there are activated lights signaling you to slow down. There are children on bicycles and those walking who are excited about returning to school.
While there also safety rules for them to follow, we, as motorists, have a bigger responsibility to stay alert. After all, we are the ones controlling a several-thousand-pound machine that could take our lives and the lives of those around us.
Please be alert for those drivers who will always refuse to follow the law. Those who will exceed the speed limit, those who will drive distracted, those texting and driving or those choosing to drink and drive. Those who have no respect for anyone else on the roadway. Those who will cross the center line before you have a chance to take a defensive action.
Please be alert for those new, young drivers who are excited to be on the roadway for the first time. Many of them are more responsible than us older, seasoned drivers. Those young 16-year-olds driving their first vehicle believe that every driver is a safe driver. I know my heart rides with one of them.
It is easy to get so busy with our daily lives that we never stop to realize that life can change for any of us in the blink of an eye.
Please don’t drive distracted so that we can finally end the 20-year-long streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways. All it will take to reach that goal is for each one of us to stay alert and do nothing else behind the wheel but drive.
