The Nataki Stewart Soccer Academy will host the Angelina College Lil’ Runners Soccer Camps from July 12-16. The camps are available for 3-14-year-old boys and girls and cost is $55 per participant.
Sessions will be held at the Angelina College soccer field and players should bring soccer cleats, running shoes, shin guards, soccer socks, soccer ball and a water bottle.
Players will learn fundamentals of the game in a fun learning environment.
The camp for 3-6-year-olds will be from 5:30-6:15 p.m. each day and the camp for 7-14-year-olds will be from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Stewart is the head soccer coach for Angelina College, which will be back in action in the upcoming months after having the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Participants may register for the camp at natakistewartsocceracademy.com. For further questions, email Stewart at nstewart@angelina.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.