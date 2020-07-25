It was nearly two months ago that Linda Parker, state Rep. Trent Ashby’s administrative assistant, called and asked our city to look at some way to assist the small businesses in our city. These businesses were hit hard with Stay Home Stay Safe requests, which resulted in a decrease in their business traffic.
Thanks to the keen eye of interim city manager Bruce Green, our city did apply for a federal program geared exclusively for small businesses that were experiencing reduced revenue and reduction of employees.
We adopted the program “We Love Lufkin” at the July 7 city council meeting, and as of this week have had more than 112 applications and have approved and funded 30-plus requests. It is a breath of fresh air to be able to reach out and help the small businesses in our city, and it is certainly exciting to see these entities come forward and claim their rewards.
Thanks, Linda and Bruce, and also thank you, Kara Andrepont, city secretary; April Holcomb, economic development administration; and Johna Childers, city secretary administration assistant, who reviewed and organized all the applications that were reviewed by the Hotel Motel Tax Board, which awarded the funds last week.
We are a long way from being normal at your city of Lufkin, but it is so very gratifying to watch our dedicated employees and department heads continue to think outside the box and bring programs forward that make our citizens safer and more cared for than in any other city I am aware of — anywhere.
Fire chief Jesse Moody has pledged to help those affected with COVID-19 stay home by having Lufkin firefighters perform everyday tasks such as shopping for groceries or picking up prescriptions. Firefighters will perform these tasks if we know where the patient lives and what they need to remain at home and out of circulation.
The key to this new volunteer service is sharing of information and getting the request from the person who is affected. Teamwork is key, and all players need to be unselfish and share information. Please help this program be a success.
We are still blessed with successful economic growth in our city. We can’t wait to be able to have “openings” for several new facilities being built and remodeled in Lufkin. These new employers have quietly continued their construction and remodeling, and one of these days we will give each of them a great big Lufkin welcome.
Please continue to use your mask and respect the other people out shopping around you. I don’t think there is any person who would intentionally want to spread this invisible virus, so just do your part and let’s get this virus back under control.
Please be like our firefighters and be a helpful person for your neighbors and church members. Do something thoughtful or helpful this week to keep our less-mobile citizens at home and safe.
Thank you again to all our church leaders and clergy for keeping these frustrating times under control and calm. We will make it through this time together because we have faith and prayers on our side.
I hear many, many complaints in my elected position, but I treasure the compliments that are called in or sent in each day. I answered the phone as I was writing this article, and a precious lady just wanted me to say thank you to each and every city employee and their extended families for continuing to provide services to our citizens.
She was so very thoughtful because our city employees are special and appreciated, but so are the families that they go home to each evening. God bless each and every one of our city employees, and God bless their families also.
Bless each of you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.