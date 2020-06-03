Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We’ll open this week with a roast of those who prey on our readers.
The newspaper that includes the Best of Lufkin ballot is one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The only two issues that might be more popular are the ones in which the Best of Lufkin section actually appears and the Thanksgiving issue with all the Black Friday ads.
The annual section highlights Lufkin’s best merchants, restaurants and service providers as chosen by readers and receives plenty of positive feedback from the community.
Unfortunately, it’s also popular with an outside company that contacts those merchants, restaurants and service providers to tell them they have won the Best of Lufkin contest and asks them to provide their credit card information to purchase a plaque or trophy.
Don’t do it.
The Better Business Bureau classifies the company’s sales tactics as a vanity award scam. This scheme typically targets business owners through email campaigns.
The email from the company — which previously has used the name ‘‘Lufkin Award Program’’ and ‘‘In The News’’ — will congratulate the owner on his or her selection for the Best of (insert city name) Award and invite them to follow a link to a website listing further details on how to claim their prize. They’ve already started reaching out to businesses in town.
Among the instructions on how to claim the honor and receive a plaque or trophy, a one-time fee will be listed ranging from $100 to $200. Sometimes it’s an even higher amount if the owner would like to get a larger trophy or plaque.
Again, don’t do it.
Tammy Kedrowicz, advertising director of The Lufkin Daily News, said winners and runners-up are listed in the section at no charge and can choose to buy ads in the Best of Lufkin special section to thank the community. Each winner receives a free printed certificate they can hang in their locations.
“If you won Best of Lufkin through the newspaper, a newspaper rep will contact you, and you don’t have to purchase anything to be acknowledged as the winner,’’ Kedrowicz said.
If you have any questions about who’s contacting you about Best of Lufkin, contact Kedrowicz. Her phone number is 631-2630 and her email address is tammy.kedrowicz@lufkindailynews.com.
The ballots for this year’s contest are due at 5 p.m. Thursday. The section will appear in the Sunday, Aug. 30 issue of The Lufkin Daily News.
———
We’re also going to roast the individual or individuals responsible for the desecration of a grave in Largent Cemetery.
Laura Castro is grieving the death of her son, Tyler, and now is asking for help with the investigation into the desecration of his grave.
While the family was waiting on his headstone to arrive, Laura and her husband, Hector, placed benches by the plot so they could go sit and remember. She said the space was filled with some of Tyler’s favorite things.
But when her youngest son went to visit the gravesite, he found it looted and trampled.
The offenses listed in the report by Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigator Serena Holland were abuse of a corpse without legal authority and property theft between $100 and $750.
“I can’t believe somebody would do something like that,” Laura said. Neither can we.
———
On a much happier note, a toast to Jessica Moreno, of San Augustine, who was crowned Miss Cinco de Mayo 2020 on Saturday by the Communities Cinco de Mayo board of directors.
The festivities were delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreno has been working as a dental hygienist and plans to attend Texas Woman’s University in Denton to study biology to eventually become a dentist.
She earned an $11,200 scholarship, plus another $1,000 for applying in the program.
Six other girls participated in the program and earned scholarships through their work.
Yaharia Cuevas received a $3,900 scholarship for her second-place finish while Paulina Montoya received a $2,611 scholarship for finishing third.
“In reality, here in Lufkin, Cinco de Mayo is an excuse to raise funds for scholarships,” Roy Reyes, chairman of the Communities Cinco de Mayo board of directors, said. “You know how costly it is to send someone to college … it takes every bit of money.”
Congratulations to all the participants.
———
