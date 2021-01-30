Last Saturday, we were excited to kick-off Lufkin’s Cultural District Exploration process. We held two interactive meetings — one in-person on Friday and another via Zoom on Monday with more than 50 folks attending and sharing their feedback.
Many of you have asked me: Where did this idea come from? Two years ago, the Angelina Arts Alliance set the stage for what is now an exciting and inclusive planning endeavor.
We spent almost a year conducting a long-term strategic plan by conducting in-depth conversations and focus groups, interviews and outside research. In one of these meetings, our consultant, Suzanne Smith, of Social Impact Architects, shared the map of cultural districts and it was so clear: There was a big gap in Deep East Texas and Lufkin was at the heart of it.
Through conversations with city leadership and the Temple Foundation, we decided to step forward and lead a feasibility study to pursue a cultural district in Lufkin centered in the downtown area but benefiting the entire community.
We have formed an initial advisory group and this group (along with anyone else who wants to join in) will determine geographical boundaries of the district, evaluate current assets, learn from other cultural districts and festivals and identify quick-wins to “put Lufkin on the map” for tourists inside and outside our region.
While we are just starting this amazing conversation, here are some early findings:
■ Lufkin is in a prime position within the region to help bring tourism for the benefit of all the nearby communities.
■ Lufkin has many amazing assets already. We could leverage them better through improved coordination to attract people to our community. Downtown Lufkin is a good centerpiece of the cultural district, but we are considering a hub-and-spoke model to include the many assets, including natural assets, that surround downtown.
We encourage anyone who is interested in the project to get involved because the more voices that are heard through this process, the more likely we are to succeed. And make no mistake, a cultural district won’t just benefit the downtown area — the entire city stands to benefit from a greater statewide profile.
And speaking of attracting folks to Lufkin — don’t forget that Angelina Arts is proud to present several performances in the coming months.
The performances start with the one-man comedy special “Men Are From Mars-Women Are From Venus” on Feb. 12 at the Temple Theater. Based on the best-selling book about relationships, this performance is a perfect Valentine’s Day date-night event. Adult content and themes are to be expected.
Also coming to the Temple Theater is ‘‘An Evening With C.S. Lewis’’ on March 26. This one-man performance about the legendary author’s life, his writings and his faith will surely be one to remember.
There will be socially distanced seating and masks are required at the Temple Theater for these two performances in order to provide a safe experience for live performing arts indoors.
One final performance is coming up that you will not want to miss.
Grammy Award-winning artists Ranky Tanky will perform outdoors, downtown in front of The Pines Theater on March 4.
These talented musicians are sure to entertain with their deeply moving, soulful sounds of jazz and blues together with inspiration from the Gullah culture of South Carolina. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be purchased at angelinaarts.org or by calling our box office at 633-5454.
We are thrilled to begin a new year with so much hope and opportunity ahead. We remain committed to serving our community by presenting and promoting the arts in East Texas (and beyond).
