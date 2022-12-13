featured top story WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 4 p.m. The Lufkin Daily News Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western Angelina and Central Nacogdoches counties until 4 p.m.At 3:17 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Diboll, moving northeast at 40 mph.Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.Hail damage to vehicles is expected, in addition to wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.Impacted locations include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Woden, Burke, Redland and Homer.A tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thunderstorm Hail National Weather Service Warning Meteorology Gust Nacogdoches Wind Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAppellate court overturns Lufkin man’s life sentence in prisonAngelina County Sheriff planning to retire on Dec. 31Central hosting fundraiser for player battling cancerNacogdoches County sheriff's deputy punched man in face, suit claimsZavalla man indicted for arson, vandalism crimes against ex's new boyfriendCollege Board’s National Recognition Programs recognized achievements of 9 Central studentsSeveral meetings on tap for TuesdayLufkin City Council strengthens ordinance to cut down on catalytic converter theftsSTALLARD: Even weird traditions have to start somewhereAn Evening in Old Bethlehem on tap for Friday, Saturday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
