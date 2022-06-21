Today is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. And while temperatures have been above normal, the National Weather Service predicts it is just going to get hotter.
Local volunteer fire departments worry that the sizzling heat will lead to more fires this summer.
“We’re starting to have a lot more fires,” said Bobby Dean Cranford, president of the Angelina County Volunteer Fire Department Association.
“They’re getting out and being a problem.”
He could count five different fires local volunteer departments responded to since Thursday; there were two structure fires and some woods or brush fires across the county.
This type of situation is normal when the county is hit with the drier conditions the region has experienced the last few weeks, Cranford said.
Temperatures have been above normal for June, said Matt Hemingway, a senior meteorologist for the NWS. The service measures temperatures at the Angelina County Airport.
“The month started out with temperatures closer to normal, around 90 degrees back in, say, the first week of June, but temperatures progressively got warmer up into the upper 90s after that first week,” he said.
The city has exceeded 100 degrees once this month and a few days have hit 99, he said.
Despite it being warmer than normal, the heat is not unprecedented, according to Hemingway. The community saw 63 days with temperatures above 100 in the summer of 2011, he said.
“If you’re going to compare it to other years, 2011 was by far our hottest summer on record for basically the entire East Texas region,” he said.
Further exacerbating the issue is the lack of rainfall the county has seen in the last few weeks. Without rain, temperatures stand only to rise, he said.
The region relies on the moisture in ground soil to keep temperatures lower. But as the top layers of ground soil dry up, there is a possibility the temperatures “will get a little hotter each day,” Hemingway said.
Today’s high is expected to be near 99 with a heat index as high as 104. The low is expected to be around 75. Wednesday looks similar, but Thursday is expected to have a high near 101 and Friday is expected to have a high near 103.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs near 104.
“I certainly don’t think 103 to 104 is out of the question, especially by the end of the week,” he said.
There were “trace amounts of precipitation” noted at the airport, though not enough to measure. So far this month, Lufkin has seen .11 inches of precipitation.
“That’s very little for this late in the month,” Hemingway said.
Lufkin only had 14.41 inches of precipitation between Jan. 1 and June 19, he said. The normal rainfall by this time is 23.86 inches, he said. This means Lufkin is approaching 10 inches below average for the year.
This is not a deficit residents want to see this time of the year, considering the hottest months — July, August and September — have yet to hit, he said.
“It’s definitely concerning to see we are already this far below normal,” he said.
This has left much of the northwest part of Angelina County, including Lufkin, in a moderate drought. Much of the rest of the county is considered “abnormally dry.”
The drought conditions can worsen if things continue as they are — which is what Hemingway said is expected at least through the rest of this week. There is a possibility of rain next week, but it is too far out for meteorologists to say with any certainty, he said.
“We can be a little optimistic that the chance will increase, but by no means is there any guarantee,” he said.
Cranford warned residents to be careful with any fires they do light, not just for their own properties but for their neighbors as well.
“Be very careful,” he said. “Make sure there’s a water source near you, keep an eye on it and make sure it doesn’t get out of control.”
