LOS ANGELES — Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack was one of 20 players named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Watch List announced earlier this week by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2020-21 season thus far, Mack is making her debut on the list and is one of four Big 12 players represented.
The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s.
A two-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Mack ranks among the nation’s best in several statistical categories. In addition to leading the nation in blocks (71), blocks per game (4.2) and rebounds (203), she is second in field goals made (139), third with her 11 double-doubles and fourth in defensive rebounds per game (9.2). Additionally, she is 10th in points scored (323) and rebounds per game (11.9).
A senior from Lufkin, Mack recorded just the second triple-double in program history, finishing with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocked shots at TCU on Jan. 6. Her triple-double was just the 10th in Big 12 history to come via points, rebounds and blocks.
Last week, Mack was named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List and is also a candidate for the Katrina McClain Award. A preseason All-Big 12 pick, she was also named to the Naismith Award Watch List earlier this season.
The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award.
Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games.
The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.
