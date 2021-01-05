A dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment after a house fire on Pershing Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The homeowner returned from running errands to find her home full of smoke, the release states. She wanted to go inside to look for her dog, but the smoke prevented her from doing so.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and found visible flames near the back door. After quickly knocking down the flames, they began searching the home for the woman’s dog, which was found unresponsive a short time later.
A firefighter gave her oxygen and the dog responded. She was taken to a local vet where her condition was unknown Tuesday evening, the release states.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
